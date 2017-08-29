5 Essential Blogging Tips Every Blogger Should Know

You may think that your blogging skills are as good as they can be, but are you sure? Blogging is a nuanced activity that is more art than science, but there are a few hard and fast tips that any blogger can incorporate into their blogging routine to grow their audience.

Today we are going to look at some of the best blogging tips we have come across during our many years writing.

If you’re a blogger and you’re not using/doing the things we talk about below – you know what to do…

Let’s get started.

Ask The Audience

Your regular readers are your lifeblood in the blogging game. Without them, you’re going to be writing stuff no one will read (or share on social media). Get active on Twitter and Facebook and engage with your fans. Ask them what kind of content they would like you to cover.

It’s a great way to give the people what they want (and get content ideas your competitors might not have). Also be sure to pay attention to the comments section of your blog, readers often leave comments that hint towards content they would love to read!

Test The Waters

If you have loads of ideas for your next post but are unsure which one you should devote your time to, then test the waters with your regular readers. Post a series of tweets with a little 140 character summary of the future article. After a while see which tweet did the best in terms of engagement metrics – that’s the one you should write about.

Build An Email List

Email lists are commonly seen as a thing of the past in the days of social media. However, that is not the case and email marketing is alive and well. However, it’s a little more complicated than it used to be. Standard call to actions like “join our email list” just don’t cut the mustard anymore.

Try and explicitly tell the reader why they would want to join with call to actions like “Want my personal stock tips in your inbox?” or “Get my secret recipes via email”.

Readers Love Giveaways

If you have an awesome call to action and you’re still not getting subscribers to your list, then consider running a giveaway. Find something in your niche that your audience would love and then tell them to subscribe to your list to enter the draw. It’s a super cheap way to get subscribers (and regular readers) even when you take the cost of the prize into account.

Be In It For The Long Run

Perhaps the most useful tip for new bloggers is this one.

It’s going to take quite some time to build up an audience that is going to provide you with the exposure (and revenue) you desire. There are loads of blogging resources that can get you a decent sized audience reasonably quickly. But even with the help of services like that, blogging is not an overnight success kind of game. You have to work at it.

We know its disheartening to look at the big bloggers in your niche (who have massive audiences already) and wonder how your small little blog can ever compete. These veteran bloggers have been in the game for several years putting in hard work.

It’s true they have a massive head start, and it’s true that you probably have a long way to go. But remember that they were the new guy in town too once.

Don’t give up, and enjoy the journey instead of racing to get to the destination…