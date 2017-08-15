5 Exciting Space Projects of the Near Future

Technology drives exploration. On Earth and in space, NASA is developing, testing and flying transformative capabilities and cutting-edge technologies for a new future of human and robotic exploration. It requires emerging technologies and mature them, delivering innovative solutions that can improve our capabilities to explore, save lives and create economic growth. These new space technologies will spawn new knowledge and capabilities to sustain our future missions.

Feel like you’ve missed something? Well, wish no more! Below, you'll find a list of 5 rocket launch, spacecraft rendezvous and manned missions you should have on your radar.

1. James Webb Space Telescope

Assemblage construction of James Webb Space Telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope which is scheduled to launch in 2018 is tasked with looking for the first stars that formed in our universe, capable of capturing data from a greater distance than any other telescope. However, optical technology has advanced a lot in the last 25 years, It will also examine debris disks and other phenomena to expand our understanding of how stars are formed.

2. Asteroid Redirect Mission

Will Nasa’s Asteroid Redirect Mission help people also reach Mars?

The idea is to show that we could, if necessary, affect the trajectory of a rock looking to make impact with our delicate little planet. As there are a number of asteroids that have orbits that could bring them into collision with the Earth. Asteroid Redirect Mission, a test run where an unmanned vehicle will launch to a space rock, extract a 12-foot boulder from the side and place that boulder into a stable orbit around the Moon.

3. Mars InSIght Mission

Once it lands on Mars, InSight will join a growing fleet of active NASA and ESA robotic vehicles on and around Mars.

The InSight mission, which took off in 2016, aims to take a deeper look at our nearest neighbor in the solar system – literally! Once it lands, the probe will release instruments designed to record seismic activity and heat deep within the planet, giving us more information as to how it was formed. Advancing newspace with blockchain technology and being able to take these measurements on another world could give us fascinating insight (no pun intended) into the formation of our solar system.

4. Europa Mission

NASA's Europa mission spacecraft approaching its target for one of many flybys!

Europa is a satellite slightly smaller than our Moon with an oxygen-based atmosphere, which makes it very attractive to study. The Europa probe is set to launch at some point in the 2020s, carrying a payload of nine instruments that will capture a massive amount of data in 45 orbits of the moon. Consider this a new wave of interest in exploring our solar system, and one of the most fascinating upcoming missions!

5. Solar Probe Plus

NASA's Solar Probe Plus will enter the sun's corona to understand space weather using a Faraday cup developed by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory.