5 Fabulous Cannabis Products to Skyrocket Your 4th of July

The 4th of July holiday has a rich history of new recipes, new products, and new ways to celebrate. It’s no different in the cannabis industry where a good time can be consumed through a variety of mediums. From tincture to pre-rolls, below are five products you might particularly enjoy this July 4th.

Lowell Smokes

I was first introduced to the Lowell Herb Company at a recent The New Smoker cannabis social in Hollywood. They’ve put together a elegant, sexy, and earthy pre-roll and matches set that made for an easy conversation piece at the local biker bar I frequent.

“It looks nostalgic”, one toker told me of the cigarette pack-sized packaging. Smooth in taste, this sativa blend comes in a set of ten joints totaling six ounces in weight.

At a price of $60 a pack, Lowell Smokes aren’t cheap. But they’re not supposed to be. For the discerning cannabist, this set is more than a novelty--it’s a reincarnation of old tradition.

Magical Butter

No space wasted in Magical Butter packaging. Every side of every corner contains rich graphics and valuable recipes, explanations, and facts. For example, did you know that in the 4,000-year history of medicine between 2000 B.C. to 2000 A.D., cures and trends have come and gone, while native root medicines have come full circle?

I discovered that little tidbit of information from the box.

Replete with brushed stainless steel, multi-colored LEDs, and retro coffee pot-esque curves, what’s inside is as delightful as what’s outside. Magical Butter offers a wealth of tutorials and shared user stories on its website and social media channels. A tincture lover, I explored those.

TheCannabist.com

The machine can produce between two and five cups. I tried only two cups because I was low on the one-cup Everclear to one-cup vegetation ratio. Mixed them, and after four hours, had a decent sativa tincture without having to hand turn a mason jar in the freezer for five days.

Next time I need to use more trim, and I’m seeking recommendations on how much shake can be used in lieu of trim.

A bit caveat? Buying Magical Butter on eBay or Amazon voids the warranty, and things with warranties are cooler than things without them.

A post shared by MagicalButter.com (@magicalbutter) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

The Swan Mod by S6xth Sense

For a new vaping device to be truly innovative it necessarily needs to be truly functional. All too often new devices look stylish, but are too complicated or cumbersome. The Swan Mod by S6xth Sense (cool spelling) is neither of those. It’s as functional and compact as it is elegant.

S6xthSense.com