5 Financial Lessons We Can Learn from TV

TV has a lot to teach us. I was interviewed by Steve Harvey about my penny stock trading lessons. As we spoke and I got a firsthand look at how TV works I began to think about how those lessons can be applied in a financial sense. I summarized them to create five financial lessons we can all learn from TV.

Everything Should Be Simple

The format of every TV show is simple. There’s always a beginning, a middle, and an end. You’ll never see a successful series deviate from this. They might join to create a special episode, but when you look at the components they’re essentially the same.

Apply that same principle to your finances. Don’t get clever. List your incomings, your outgoings, and your profit/loss. It’s really that simple when it comes to keeping track of everything.

Money for Money’s Sake Doesn’t Work

No writers and producers think only about money. They create shows because they love the idea and they want to see it come to life in front of their eyes. Earning money for the sake of it is never going to work because there’s no motivation there.

Money is there to buy things that make you happy. Money alone is nothing but paper, so if you make it your motivation for improving your financial situation you’re not going to stay motivated.

Network Like Never Before

TV networks collaborate all the time, so do writers and producers. They take the time to collaborate with others for new ideas. I do that frequently with my students because I want to make sure I didn’t miss anything.

You can do the same with your finances. Talk to others and you’ll notice opportunities you’d never noticed before. Take the time to do that and you’ll have a greater chance of success.

Be Patient

Never try to get a quick win. I’ve noticed that the way to make money is to be consistent. Those little wins soon build up. Of course, the big windfall is nice, but you’ll notice that in the world of TV most networks are making money from shows that last for years not months.

Patience will stop you from taking unnecessary risks and it will teach you the art of consistency.

Keep Trying New Things

Every producer, writer, and TV station will try new things. They know that if they hit on something good they’re going to be in the money. But pushing the envelope must be done carefully. They’re not betting that an idea is going to work.

When it comes to making money, I know better than most that you must be careful how much you wager. Never go all-in or you’re going to wipe yourself out. Try new things, but try them with care.

Last Word – Finance and TV Go Together

If you watch the way TV networks operate, you can apply those same lessons to your finances. Go out of your way to push the envelope, but make your main focus consistency. Don’t risk everything you have and be passionate about whatever you’re aiming for.