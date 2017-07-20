5 Guidelines for Businesses on Twitter

As the Trump administration demonstrates, Twitter is useful for attention-seeking individuals but can be problematic for large organizations. Whereas businesses are built to be stable and to grow over generations, social media messages are more ephemeral. The misalignment between the foundations of a company and the role of social media can lead to problems. Here are five rules for businesses to follow when managing their Twitter accounts:
- Link to a new promotion or ad. Share short, benign messages regarding current promotions. After all, Twitter can do everything an old-fashioned postcard mailer can do, but with less time and expense. But remember that not all followers are fans -- many followers are actually 'trolls' or competitors who can benefit from contorting your message.
- Do not use Twitter for important announcements. Corporate restructures and other complex issues necessitate longer form writing such as news releases to convey proper context.
- Twitter is a powerful medium but not a serious one. Businesses need to project responsibility and deliberate decision-making. Tweets are too short to usefully convey the importance that a business has to its stakeholders.
- Tweeter beware. Tweets can be framed out of context and altered or misconstrued in re-tweets.
- Only managers should tweet. Young employees have a fresh perspective and energetic prose. But due to the unintended consequences of imperfect language—both from a legal and public relations standpoint—tweets should be vetted. Then again, the senior managers need to know what they are doing.
So keep on tweeting but remember that context matters and that even deleted tweets can be recorded.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS