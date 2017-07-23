5 Health Breakfast Ideas For Weight Watchers

There is no better way to start your day than with the nutritous and tasty food. But surprisingly, there are tons of people who skip breakfast and a lot others who don’t have much thoughts about healthy breakfast ideas so they just stick to the eggs, bread and jam ritual.However, no matter how much you are concerned about getting fat you should never miss your first meal of the day i.e. breakfast. You don’t need to starve with morning hunger. There are many morning people who experience grumbling stomach so for those I tried to find some quick healthy and nutritious morning bites to prepare breakfast meals.

The one thing that people really have trouble in deciding is “what breakfast they should be having when on diet”! It actually seems like the options are very limited and you might get bored eating the same meals every day.

With the following tasty yet healthy meal ideas, you can now be creative with your breakfast and enjoy your food every morning.

Meal # 1 - Waffles with honey and fresh fruits

This is a healthy option for all the weight watchers who are concerned about the additional calories yet wanted to have a fulfilling breakfast. Waffles taste great with honey topped with fresh fruits. This is just as healthy and simple, a morning meal should be. You can easily get a waffle maker which will prepare your waffles within few minutes. Pour organic fresh honey and dress fresh fruits over the top to include natural sugar that your body requires in the morning.

Meal # 2 - Baked bananas French toast

Who doesn’t love French toast? However, sadly people on diet usually have to bid goodbye to this yummy meal. But you can now enjoy baked banana French toasts to keep the morning spirit alive. You can add natural sweetness with bananas and bake them instead of frying them in the pan.

Meal # 3 - Sausages, scrambled eggs, and toast

Grab 2-3 slices of bran bread, toast them till they are crisp and brown. Pair them with boiled sausages. Also, add scrambled eggs (preferably egg whites only) to ensure that you are getting all the vital nutrients that your body needs to function optimally whilst you stay within a healthy calorie count.

Meal # 4 - Berry oatmeal

There are many people who want to enjoy delicious breakfast but do not want to eat something heavy first thing in the morning. Such people can find solace in oatmeal. You can cook it in water, milk or even bake it for enhancing the taste. Combining oats with berries is the perfect match that makes your bowl fruity, sugary and gives it such a rich taste as well. There are plenty of berries that you can use including cranberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.

Meal # 5 - Apple and cinnamon toast with goat cheese