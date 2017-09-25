5 Health Risks You Need to Worry About in 2018

Are you the type of person who takes great pride in your health? Are you willing to do whatever it takes to remain healthy at all times? Have you had to make changes in the past to ensure that you look and feel your best?

With 2017 coming to an end, it won’t be long before you turn your attention to 2018. This can mean many things, including a rededication to your health and well being.

Even if you feel good right now, you know that your health can take a turn for the worse at any time. This is why you should always have a plan in place for dealing with anything that could come your way.

Here are five health risks you need to worry about in 2018:

1. Dependence on Over the Counter Pain Medication

At first, you may not think that using over the counter pain medication can have a negative impact on your health. However, as your habit develops, you could soon find that you are addicted.

There are many dangers of abusing over the counter pain medication, including a greater risk of stroke and heart attack.

Over the counter medications are responsible for many fatalities in the United States every year. You don’t want to take this risk so use over-the-counter medication safely, and seek out non-habit-forming products like topical creams instead of pills or liquids.

2. High Blood Pressure

Did you know that approximately 75 million Americans have high blood pressure?

While some of these people do whatever it takes to keep this problem under control, such as by taking medication and drinking decaf coffee , others don’t realize just how big of a problem it can become.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high blood pressure costs the country nearly $50 billion each year. Is there anything you can do to eliminate this health concern from your life in 2018?

3. Work Related Stress

Are you the type of person who puts entirely too much stress on yourself at work? Do you work long hours and realize that this is taking a toll on your health?

It may be time to make a change. Sure, you think you can deal with all this stress, but it could be dragging down your overall level of health.

There are many ways to eliminate on the job stress, such as by taking more breaks throughout the day.

Here’s something else to consider: look for ways to earn money from home. If you’re successful in doing so, you may be able to leave your corporate job in the past and control your own destiny.

4. Diabetes

The number of people with diabetes continues to rise, with hundreds of millions of people across the globe suffering from this serious disease.

If you have any reason to believe that you have diabetes (or pre-diabetes), it’s imperative to discuss this with your doctor.

There are also lifestyle changes you can make to help prevent this disease, such as by exercising more and eating a healthier diet.

A diabetes diagnosis can change your life forever, so you should do whatever you can to keep this disease on the outside looking in.

5. High Cholesterol

There are approximately 71 million Americans suffering from high cholesterol. You could be one of them, but not even know it.

If you don’t know the last time you had your cholesterol levels checked, you should talk to your doctor about this as 2017 comes to an end and the calendar turns.

If you find that you have high cholesterol, you’ll want to make some big changes in your life. Not only should you adjust your diet with the help of a nutritionist, but you should also exercise more.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the many health risks you need to worry about in 2018. You don’t want to stress out about something going wrong with your health, but it’s better to be proactive than to sit back and hope for the best.

Remember this: even if you find yourself dealing with one of these health concerns, there is help to be had.