5 Hidden Food Gems In Anaheim, CA

If there’s one must-see foodie destination in Southern California, it’s the Anaheim Packing District. Located in the heart of the city, the District is lined with amazing eats in a variety of different styles and flavors that embody the culture of the surrounding city.

We recently had the chance to hang out with one of our favorite food bloggers, Kristi Keith, who runs the well-known Instagram foodie account @BlondesWhoEat. Kristi ate her way through the Packing House and even ventured deep into the city of Anaheim to grab a few extra bites of her favorite eats in our Hansen's-presented series.

Starting out at Pandor Artisan Bakery for a decent breakfast was the perfect way to start the day. At Pandor, Kristi took on Pandor’s legendary dessert creation, the K2 Dornut. The highly Instagrammable K2 features Pandor’s version of fried croissant, known as a ‘dornut’ — a layered mountain of fluffy, sticky, mouth-watering sweetness. The K2 Dornut is filled with vanilla and chocolate custards, whipping cream, all in between freshly sliced strawberries and bananas. The entire dornut mountain is drizzled with maple syrup and topped with anything from cereal to cookies. It’s safe to say the Internet is still drooling after that K2 experience.

Next, we slid over to the The Kroft for a cheeseburger and fries. But, this is not just your ordinary burger and fries combo. The Kroft goes all out in the presentation of their cheeseburger fries, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and Thousand Island dressing — basically all the ingredients that make a dish really hard to share.

Still, Kristi had places to go and tacos to eat. So, naturally, she pulled up a seat at Urbana located on the first floor of the Anaheim Packing District. Urbana’s Taco Trio is a must-order even when it’s not Taco Tuesday, featuring a Baja Fish taco, Taco Al Pastor served in a blue corn tortilla, and some delicious Arrachera Steak in a handmade flour tortilla.

It’s easy to see that Kristi has a giant sweet tooth that sometimes takes two desserts to satisfy, so it’s no surprise she ended up at The Iron Press to munch on one of the greatest waffle inventions to come out of Southern California: the “Are You Cereal” Dessert Waffle. It’s made with Cap’n Crunch Cereal both inside the batter and crumbled on top, making for one dessert that’s NOT playing when it comes to over-the-top deliciousness.

After spending some time at the Packing House, Kristi was still hungry for more. Literally. After all, she doesn’t run the @BlondesWhoEat Instagram just because. Plus, when you pull up to Pour Vida Latin Flavor for their famous Blue Corn Chilaquiles — there’s no turning back. A plate full of blue corn chips, topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and a fried egg make this authentic chile Chilaquiles one of the most memorable in the city.

Thanks Kristi, we now know that blondes do have more fun!

By Evan Lancaster