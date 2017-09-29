5 Hot Fall Hair Trends

‘Tis the season for open-toe booties, cinnamon candles and pumpkin spice latte’s! Everyone I know is ecstatic for the change in seasons, and especially eager for the much -anticipated fall styles.

In honor of the start of October, we are looking at some of the hottest hair trends for the fall 2017. Since I am no hair expert, I turned to my friends at XanderLyn Salon in Scottsdale, AZ. I’ve been trusting them with my hair since they opened!

Here is the hottest looks, straight form the mouth of the pros:

Lash grazing bangs – Forehead fringe has been very popular this year. It’s also a great option for those seeking a new look without having to change length or color. The Scottsdale hair stylists are expecting bangs in a variety of shapes and lengths, with an emphasis on the shaggy bang, which will basically be resting on your lashes. Also perfect for hiding those pesky forehead wrinkles! The 90’s are back – Many fall trends are straight off the runway, circa 1990, which may offer some nostalgia to us millennial’s! Take for instance the Rachel 2.0: an updated style for Jennifer Anniston, with layers that start at the chin and still have the same face-framing effect, but the hair highlights are now much more natural. The braid parade– This is the (un)official season of braids and there is no limit to the creativity! Whether you have long or short, curly or straight, thick or thin hair, adding a braid (or a few) can update your style to instagram-worthy. Bob cuts – This is the perfect time to be brave and embrace a shorter do! Bobbed haircuts are officially here to stay and the chin-skimming styles can work on nearly anyone, regardless of hair type. Our celebrity inspiration includes lobs, bobs, pixie, razor and blunt chops.