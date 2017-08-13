My old stomping ground growing up was Greenwich Village and SoHo NYC and as such I was instilled with a great appreciation for local contemporary artists and all their unique styles. Although I am far away from my old stomping grounds I still have a Keith Haring reproduction hanging in my man cave and even have one of the highly coveted Keith Haring Swatch Watches that I wear occasionally…

Being that I still love contemporay art, this is my list of the 5 hottest contemporary artists to keep an eye on in no particular order…

Joe Papagoda – Connecticut

http://www.joepapagoda.com/

I first saw this guys work hanging in the Tilden Hotel when I was visiting San Francisco 6 months ago. I honestly was never was inspired by a hotel painting before, but this was different.

I was really taken back by the real subtle yet detailed nuances as you gaze into the hypnotic swirls of color. I was not sure if my mind was playing tricks on me in a pareidolia sort of way or if it was the green fairy absinthe I was sipping but I swear I saw faces staring back at me in Joe’s painting. I also had the sensation of movement the longer I stared. His paintings are very trippy to say the least.

As I found out whom Joe was I came to realize that he is a celebrated young artist who has been featured recently in Courier Newspaper and on Coastal Connecticut Magazines website.

His work is truly multi-layered find more of it here: http://www.joepapagoda.com/

Lucien Smith - New York City

http://www.luciensmithstudio.com/ Lucien Smith

Not only does this guy have the coolest name ever, but he is a damn creative guy producing quality works that you I get lost in when I stare at them. He makes abstract paintings, but also does sculptures and installations. This young creative mind finds inspiration in comic books, movies, love stories, both imaginary and personal. Lucien tries to put himself out there completely and to show how he feels with genuine honesty. As a young wonder kid, he rose to fame early, but he still wants to evolve, change, and to grow as an artist. After he graduated from Cooper Union School of Art, he got his first studio, and then after some time moved to a house with a yard in Hudson. Smith’s most creative phase had begun when he started spending time outside and connecting with nature.

See more Of Lucien’s works here: http://www.luciensmithstudio.com/

Marcel Eichner – Berlin

https://www.artsy.net/artist/marcel-eichner Marciel Eichner

This guy’s work really reminds of the artists works I use to see on display in Washington Square Park in the village in NYC, but Marcel hails from Germany. His paintings are hard to categorize. They are confusing yet something that is very relatable at the same time in a dreamy haunting sort. I found all kinds little hidden eater eggs in his paintings proving that his work is very deliberate. It’s is a great balance of chaos, horror mixed with humor, to let us know that it is “going to be all OK”…

See more of Marcel’s works here: https://www.artsy.net/artist/marcel-eichner

Julie Opperman – New York and Berlin

http://www.julieoppermann.com/ Julie Opperman

I was really tripped out how Julie was able to create these pieces. It reminds me of the colors that sometimes form naturally and display when forging custom metal composites due to extreme heat and chemical reactions. How she was able to capture this in here paintings really just blows me away. I really would like to have one of these..

To see more Of Julies works go here: http://www.julieoppermann.com/

Christian Hans Albert Hoosen – Berlin

https://www.artsy.net/artist/christian-hans-albert-hoosen Christian Hans Albert Hoosen

To finish of my list I give you the truly awesomely bizarre Christian Albert Hoosen. When I look at his works I giggle to myself as it harkens back to that one time I drank some Ayahuasca tea and watched some Monty Python followed up by the Beatles yellow Submarine. Hoosen really is great at the eccentric characters and beings that we may have all seen at one time or another when having a really vivid dream. What is great though if you really pay attention you can see that all of his paintings use strong metaphor on the human condition. Simply just awesome.

To see more of Hoosens work go here: https://www.artsy.net/artist/christian-hans-albert-hoosen

That is the end of my list

Well that is my list. I hope you enjoyed my layman’s commentary and enjoyment of these different artists.

Thanks For reading