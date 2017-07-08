5 Important Life Lessons Everyone Should Learn While They're Young

What are the lessons people most often learn too late in life? originally appeared on Quora- the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Alyssa Satara, Co-founder at Refugee Code Academy, on Quora:

1. Perception is reality

It's true. The way you interpret and understand the world directly affects your beliefs and the way you live your life. Perception creates bias as much as it creates understanding. It creates fear as much as it creates curiosity.

Do you want your reality to be narrow or vast?

Will the bliss that ignorance provides be sufficient, or do you need more?

The truth is most people want more. Even if it is on a subconscious level. Humans tend to trail blaze. From cradle to the grave our society emphasizes the importance of education. Learning and discovering is what we do, but still it is increasingly hard to understand what you don't understand.

So how do you learn to know what you don't know? Start by asking yourself: What don't I know? What do you want to learn more about?

Most importantly, understand that it's okay to be wrong. In error there is growth.

2. Everything is temporary

Your good times are temporary and your bad times are temporary. So when you're up enjoy it, bask in it and be grateful for it. And when you're down, know you will get through it. Know that it's not the end, and that it's just a rough patch. Life is full of twists and turns, ups and downs, and surprises.

We forget that it's about the journey not the destination.

There is a lesson in everything. I think it's hard for a lot of people--especially young people--to appreciate life. Recognizing the full worth of your hardships, and your blunders is key to appreciating the journey. It's just as important to stay humble and be grateful for the joys life brings you.

Everything is temporary, so make the most out of all of it.

3. The importance in being present

"If you are depressed you are living in the past. If you are anxious you are living in the future. If you are at peace you are living in the present."-- Lao Tzu

More often than not we tend to worry about what's to come, or dwell on something that's already happened. While it's crucial to care and consider your future be careful not to let it hinder your present. Moments turn into memories. Enjoy the moment while you have it.

It usually takes a lifetime of piled up worries for a person to realize that: worrying isn't productive.

Living in the past is equally unproductive. There are definitely benefits in being able to reflect on yourself and on your past. Paying attention to what you've been through and how that makes you feel matters. It takes a lot of emotional energy to grieve, process and overcome.

The balance of being able to take time to reflect, and to prioritize your future while spending the majority of your day in the present is beyond valuable, it's life changing.

4. Do what you love, love what you do

There was a huge mosaic near my university in London that said that those words (see featured picture). I was grateful to walk past it almost everyday and remind myself the importance of loving your career, and loving what you do. Your work is a considerably large aspect in your life that you dedicate yourself to. If you aren't happy in your career that unhappiness will seep into other aspects of your life. And while nothing is perfect, it's important to work on yourself and position yourself to reach the goals and satisfactions you desire.

Most importantly: invest in yourself

This goes for your non-work life too. What habits and hobbies do you want to stop? Which ones do you want to develop? It's important to be conscious of the type of people and activities you surround yourself with. Information is like nutrients to your brain, be aware of what you are feeding yourself. Success isn't one triumphant moment. Success is a series of moments (and choices) leading up to bigger moments.

You are the only person who can get in the way of living everyday doing what you love.

Bob Dylan said it best when he said "What's money? A man is a success if he gets up in the morning and goes to bed at night and in between does what he wants to do."

5. Being happy takes work

The happiest people tend to be the ones who've worked the most on themselves. Being happy takes a lot of work. It's just as much work--if not more-- to be unhappy. So choose wisely. Being happy means at some point you decided to take control of your life. It means you decided to not be a victim and to put that energy back into yourself. Sometimes it's hard but you have to pull yourself up and push yourself forward.

Your lifetime is a series of developments and personal growth.

One of the worst things you can do for self development is comparing yourself to other people. It's easy to get caught up in jealousy and wanting what other people have. Especially with the way we interact with social media. You have to remember that people tend to show only the best parts of their lives on those platforms. It's not fair to yourself when you see that and think "I want to do that" or "I want to look like that". Not only does that distract you from being appreciative of what you have in our own life, it doesn't provide any productive input to yourself. Most often, your perception of someone's life is a fallacy. And even if it isn't, focus on yourself. It's your journey and your path that you should be concerned with.

Being happy takes practice. Whether it's you learning to let go of your ego, or forming more self loving habits... it takes practice. You only have one life, work as hard as you can to make it your best life.