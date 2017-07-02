5 Important Reasons Why Every Coach Needs To Write A Book

Are you unclear about what product to offer next in your coaching business? Are you struggling to bring in new clients? Not sure what to do next in your marketing plan? There’s one simple answer you probably haven’t thought of:

Write a book.

It’s true. This one thing—especially if it’s an actual printed book rather than a Kindle or eBook—has the power to grow your business beyond your expectations. You’ll experience a whole new world of opportunities simply by having your name on the cover of a book. I am a witness that writing a book will help launch you as an author, speaker and expert within your field.

1. Authority

Imagine you’re at a conference or workshop and you meet two coaches who both specialize in business branding—something you know you need help with.

One coach says all the right things and you become more interested in learning more. She’s been in business for years and worked with some top-notch business owners. She has great ideas for how she can help you solidify your branding. Everything she says sounds good.

The other has a similar history and story, with one added bonus: she’s just handed you a copy of her latest book. It’s a professionally printed, substantial publication that practically exudes confidence. The fact that she has a book begins to peak your interest as a coach.

Which coach do you think shows more authority in her field? The one with the book, of course. There really is nothing better when it comes to establishing your authority in any niche than having a book with your name on it. A well written book at that.

2. Expertise

So why does a book speak so highly of you and establish your authority so well? Because it gives you a platform to show off your expertise. It’s like being invited to present on any topic you choose on the world’s largest stage. You now have a product that potential clients and followers can reference. Secondly, you just created another stream of income. Lastly, you have now branded yourself as an author.

Not only that, but your readers are a captive audience. They’re listening—in that moment—only to you. That’s a powerful position to be in, and one that gives you an opportunity to really show off your expertise. Now that you have the attention of your audience, the next step would be to market your book.

3. Marketing

No matter how many readers Google sends your way, no matter how much traffic your YouTube channel or Facebook Live receives, nothing will ever compare to the number of potential readers Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online booksellers can bring your way. You can use online booksellers as a way to expand your target audience, sell more books and get your message in front of a larger audience.

Positioned correctly, your book can reach millions of new readers, and thousands of potential clients. Combine that with the expertise and authority we know comes with being a published author, and that’s a recipe for success that can’t be beat.

4. Powerful Than a Business Card

If you’ve ever been to a conference, you’ve no doubt collected a stack of business cards. You get home and toss them in a drawer, and six months later you throw them out, without ever having contacted the people who gave them to you. It happens.

But if one of those people handed you a book instead, what happened? You’ve likely read it (or at least skim through it). You almost certainly didn’t throw it away. And you remember it—and the person who wrote it. Can you imagine what will happen if each person that purchases your book reads it and likes it? There’s a strong probability they will tell their friends and family members to purchase it. They may even share your book on their social media pages.

5. Press Opportunities

Turn on your television to any interview show, browse through Huffington Post, or listen to any of a number of popular podcasts, and you’ll quickly see that most of the guest speakers and interviewees have written a book.

The fact is, interview shows depend on interesting, insightful guests to keep their audiences listening and tuning in and there’s no better applicant than an author. Writing a book will open up a wealth of opportunities for appearances that you may never have without your name on that book cover.