5 Important Things You Must Have at the Back of Your Mind Before Building Your First Home

Currently, I live in a rented apartment. It’s cozy and comfortable. And I love it. But I don’t intend to live there forever, though. I hope that someday, I will be able to build my dream home and get to live in it too.

And I wouldn’t just want to live in a house built without me in mind. No, I would want something built according to my own specifications, to my taste. Just the way I want it.

For instance, I want the rooms to be as spacious as my present living room and my bathroom to have a Jacuzzi in it. I want an office beside the sitting room and an indoor sports room behind it.

You see, I have so many things I would want my dream house to contain and I may not really be able to get all that in a house I merely bought off the market. I would need to build it.

A lot of people like me have similar dreams. But they equally do not want to go through the stress of building their own home. They just want to buy an already built home. But then, it may still not give you everything you want.

But if you have gotten to that point where you are thinking of building your first home, then you have to keep these in mind:

1. Make a long-term plan. And make it early

“Your first home is like a new business”, says Danny Saikaley, President of Mortgage Forces, “You need to see it as a long-term, diversified, and disciplined investment". This means you must look beyond the present and make a feasible long-term investment plan for it. Saving diligently is the lead way to ensure you overcome the down payment hurdle. And to do that effectively, you need to plan.

2. Find the right software to help

Building or even renovating a home can be far more complicated than you initially thought. In fact, it could be one of the most complex projects you’ll ever undertake.

If you are not a professional, it may not be easy for you to forecast, budget your project, log and compare quotes, log-in your expenses, organize your design ideas in one place, create a to-do list items to help keep you on schedule, and store all your projects in one place. Software like Buildshop usually comes in handy in such situations.

3. Get a good location

Some people say that where you build your house does not matter if you have a good architectural plan. That may be true in some cases, but in most cases, it isn’t. That’s why the location of your new home should be of utmost concern to you.

You need to know the nature of the place you are planning to build your home. Is it hilly? Is there a history of environmental hazard? Does the location suit your lifestyle? Does it give you easy access to basic services? Will you be able to expand your home in the future without affecting your neighbors negatively? If you are able to answer these questions, then you can choose the location for your new home.

4. Get good hands

You do not want to build a house that will become a nightmare for you in the future. Hence, the need to get the best hands and equipment as you can possibly afford. This is inclusive of the architectural design and civil construction. Do not fall for the pranks of incompetent builders that will offer to do the job at extremely low cost for you. Of course, there are things you can do yourself. But you should know when to do it yourself and when to hire experts.

The truth is, you cannot build all by yourself. You need to contract highly recommended builders with a track record of building houses that last.

5. Think space

Your home should be such that you have ample space for the things you want to do. The children have to play, the cars need a garage, and a nice cool garden would not be a bad idea either.

A lot of people have made the mistake of making their home small because they could not think beyond their present level. They never considered the fact that the family will expand, relatives will come visiting, and you may need to play host to other families during special get together or family reunions.

6. Make it marketable

I know it sounds weird to think of selling your house in the future while you are yet to build it now. The fact is, life happens and you might need mortgage loans. When that happens and your house is not marketable, mortgage companies will not give your request a second thought.

So don’t just think of building your house as if it is an afterthought. Build something that someone else would want to buy.