5 Innovative Shopping Apps And Sites That Help You Shop Smarter.

The rate at which life seems to zoom past is almost keeping us wide awake every waking second! We definitely have to keep up. You clearly will not be the only one who thinks getting to a brick and mortar store is time wasting. Online shopping is almost a worldwide accepted culture and we are excited at the ease it brings. However, some sites bring more ease than the others and some help us shop smarter than the rest of the pack! Allow me then to introduce you to 5 of these resourceful sites and apps.

1. ShopSavvy: It is amazing how handy this app is. Once a product barcode is received, or a QR code scanned, a pool of prices available in different online and offline stores settles at your feet! And that’s not the interesting part. The app goes right on to generate a map of the closest stores with your preferred products and best prices! If busy, you can also save deals to revisit and purchase later. Now that’s interesting.

2. Ebay- The most common complaint when shopping online is the complex User Interface. Some shoppers loose the motivation to shop when faced with complex UI. With Ebay you feel no type of discomfort identifying, picking or purchasing any desired item. It has a UI that is cognitive and friendly, and most importantly will not allow you get lost, confused or frustrated.

3. Dealspotr: This has got to be the most resourceful thing on the shoppers’ radar. With the jaw-dropping database of coupon codes, it’s no wonder shoppers like me never want to log off. The unique technology and strong community of over 50,000 members make it seemingly easy for Dealspotr to get amazing deals from brands and serve smiles to the faces of shoppers.

4. Amazon: Though old in the game, it still keeps its flavor unique to every shopper. The reviews from previous customers attest to the fact that Amazon has succeeded in giving satisfactory products and services to buyers. A product with great reviews is almost 100% a safe buy especially when featured on Amazon. This single feature has played a large role in building customer trust and helping us shop smarter.

5. Myntra: This is an online fashion boutique that operates a virtual fitting room. Being a fashion enthusiast, I was greatly impressed by this refreshing option. A customer can create a virtual representation of a potential buy, and go ahead to virtually try it before buying. It can be viewed 3D, so shades and sizes of items are no longer much of a concern in purchasing clothing online with Myntra.