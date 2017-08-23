5 Key Components of Building a Multi-Million Dollar Online Businesses

If you are a budding entrepreneur, then you have undoubtedly seen an increase in the number of social media ads promising to help make you an internet millionaire virtually overnight. Sadly, most of the people selling these get-rich-quick schemes are fakepreneurs -- they are faking it until they make it -- and by “making it,” I mean by selling their BS courses.

If you truly want to learn how to build a million-dollar online business, you need to learn from people that have actually done it. Anyone can talk the talk, yet very few can walk the walk. Svetlana Ustinova, CEO of iGotOffer.com, a website that allows consumers to sell Apple products and electronic devices for cash, is part of a 3-person team that has built an online business that did $2.9 million dollars last year.

I recently spoke to Ustinova and spoke about what suggestions and tips she had for those wanting to become successful online entrepreneurs. Below are five focus points that she feels contributed to her company’s success.

1. Price Defines Your Brand in a Crowded Online Space

Across the internet, e-commerce businesses are going through the roof, and there are new players entering the picture on a daily basis. Competition is at an all-time high and there is no sign of that slowing down. There is a reason that mega-retailers like Walmart and Amazon are dominating the e-commerce retail environment -- their prices are low.

Ustinova’s company is in a very competitive industry, but they have identified themselves as a leader because of their pricing. She explained, “We don’t offer what the device was worth a week ago or even a day ago. Our prices are updated daily, to reflect the current market. While many companies will offer a high price on their website initially, to get the consumer to bite, they will then later change the price. Many of our customers return multiple times to sell items because our pricing is not only competitive, but 100 percent accurate at all times.”

2. Your Brand is Only as Strong as Your Team

Ustinova credit’s the company’s team to its success. “Not only do we have a group of great professionals in every aspect of consumer electronics, but we all work together to help each other fulfill the tasks. It’s a true teamwork environment, with everyone sharing the same end goal.”

There isn’t a more important investment than building a solid team. It doesn’t matter if you are a three-member team like IGotOffer.com, or a 200-person tech startup -- you are nothing without a strong team that all share the same passion for success and growth. While the initial founders and hiring process will set the tone, it’s through team building exercises and a well-defined company culture that will set the tone.

3. Poor Customer Service Will Sink You Fast

If you really want to stand out and disrupt your industry, focus on providing stellar customer service so that your customers will truly love you. When a potential or pre-existing customer has a question, they demand immediate answers. They are no longer picking up their phone to call -- they want instant customer service through social media channels or live-chat on your website.

Ultra-fast response times to customer service inquiries are part of what Ustinova credits to the company’s success formula. “We respond as quickly as possible to every inquiry we receive. It doesn't matter if it is by email, phone, Facebook, Twitter or through our website -- we make it a point to respond right away, even if it’s the middle of the night. If you don’t provide on-demand customer service you will lose customers to your competitors,” she says.

4. Never Steer Away from Your Vision

When many entrepreneurs start their journey, they have a clear vision and know what they want to create and have a strong idea of how to accomplish their goal. But, as many find out very quickly, entrepreneurship is hard, and they begin to have doubts and change their vision throughout the process.

This often leads to failure. “From the beginning, our vision was to create the best service for trading in used electronics. The customer experience and our pricing models has always been the most important priorities. We have never steered away from this, even when faced with difficult challenges,” explained Ustinova.

5. Push Out All Doubt and Mental Roadblocks

Many entrepreneurs start a business because they want to escape or avoid a 9-to-5 job and give themselves more freedom and control of their time. This was the case with Ustinova, the business started after giving birth to her child. “Most moms go back to work a few weeks after their child is born. I didn’t want to follow that same traditional path, so I started thinking about how to create a business that would fit my desired schedule,” she explained.