5 Lessons on How to Become a Millionaire

Have you ever wanted to become a millionaire?

As a kid, I dreamed about having so much money. And from a young age, I was always working to have that big house and that big car. My motivations have changed over the years, but I understand that so many people want to achieve this goal for various reasons.

So here are my five lessons on how to become a millionaire.

Education is King (and yes you do have time)

I’m a firm believer that educating yourself will bring you far greater dividends than anything else. The problem for most people is that they say they don’t have the time. Even if you can find just one hour in the evening it will go a long way to giving you the success you crave.

Find some time where you can. You might only get time during your lunch break or between the hours of 10pm and 11pm, but it all helps.

Do You Know Why You Want to Become a Millionaire?

I wanted to be a millionaire, but it certainly wasn’t for the sake of having money. I wanted to do things for that money. What’s your motivation? Make it the center of everything you do. What motivates me is the ability to share my wealth and education others and teach my now millionaire students.

Enjoy the Hard Work

The hard work shouldn’t intimidate you. It should motivate you. When I look back on my journey I think to myself that the hard work was the most enjoyable part of the process. It made me who I am now and it’s allowed me to achieve more than I’d ever imagined.

And anyone can do that. Don’t be put off by the hard work. Let it inspire you to head for greater heights.

Reflect on Your Errors

We all make mistakes. Whether big or small, take the time to look back on them so you don’t make the same mistake again. I never look at mistakes as something terrible. I don’t let myself get down about them. I see them as learning opportunities for helping me grow stronger.

Set some time aside every month to reflect on the things you did wrong. Think about what you did and how you can avoid doing it again.

Adapt to the Current Market

Millionaires should stay millionaires. Wannabe millionaires must get to that point first. What they have in common is they need to keep adapting to the current market landscape. Whatever you do you must figure out what your target audience wants. And this changes all the time.

My businesses are unrecognizable from five years ago. That’s because things have changed. You must adapt or die if you’re going to keep making money.

Last Word – The Path is Tough but Fun