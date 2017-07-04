5 Little Tweaks to Get More Done in a Day

Every entrepreneur wants to get more done in a day, but not many know how.

Don't you wish you could get more done every day? Of course you do. Every entrepreneur does. But it’s never that simple; you’re managing employees, projects, meetings, clients, and dozens of conflicting responsibilities. When you get home, the day seems to have gone by in a blur, and you can’t help but think about all the things left on your plate.

How can you up your productivity without completely transforming your organization? The simplicity of these tips may surprise you:

1. Wake up 15 minutes earlier. Set your alarm 15 minutes earlier than you ordinarily would. You won’t notice the difference in your sleep patterns, but you’ll be able to spend that time either decompressing and getting ready for the day or accomplishing some initial tasks as a warmup.

2. Designate “offline” periods. Communication is a major disruptor in your day. Instead of getting interrupted all day, designate specific “offline” periods where you don’t check your email, turn off your phone, and essentially make yourself unreachable.

3. Cut meetings to 30 minutes (or less). Meetings are a productivity killer, but you can drastically cut your time here by keeping all meetings to 30 minutes or less. That may seem intense if you’re used to hour-long meetings or longer, but give it a try—you can get more done in 30 minutes than you imagine.

4. Make a schedule the night before. Instead of flying blind every day, spend the night before planning ahead and making a schedule for the day. Set your priorities, sketch out timetables, and hold yourself accountable.

5. Accrue micro-tasks. Small tasks, which take less than 5 minutes, can be a major interruption in your day. Instead of accomplishing them as temporary distractions, let them accumulate and designate a period when you can deal with them all at once.