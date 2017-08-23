5 Memorable Weddings From Literature.

Literature has given us bookworms so many wonderful romances to indulge in, shout about, and to root for. With any fictional romance comes the trials, tribulations, and heartache. But sometimes, if we're lucky, there's a wedding. In the real world, a wedding day is one of life's happiest occasions, but this is fiction - sometimes things don't go to plan. Here's five of the most memorable (in my opinion) weddings from across literature... The good, the bad, and the downright horrible.

Bella and Edward

The Twilight Series by Stephenie Meyer

Although it was a beautiful wedding (visually) thanks to Alice, this was a memorable wedding because of what it symbolised - this was the final seal in the pair being together forever. It was the first step towards Edward finally accepting that Bella would become like him - a vampire. Fans of the book waited a long time for this moment, a confirmation that despite all of the trials and tribulations they faced, they were finally together - for good.

Anne and Gilbert

Anne of Green Gables Series by L.M Montgomery

From children to adults, from rivals to lovers, I followed this relationship for years and it was lovely to see them both finally come together - it was particularly wonderful to see Gilbert so happy, he had waited patiently for years for Anne to finally accept his love. I love this particular passage:

“Gilbert, waiting for her in the hall below, looked up at her with adoring eyes. She was his at last, this evasive, long-sought Anne, won after years of patient waiting. It was to him she was coming in the sweet surrender of the bride. Was he worthy of her? Could he make her as happy as he hoped? If he failed her — if he could not measure up to her standard of manhood — then, as she held out her hand, their eyes met and all doubt was swept away in a glad certainty. They belonged to each other; and, no matter what life might hold for them, it could never alter that. Their happiness was in each other’s keeping and both were unafraid. " - Anne’s House of Dreams by L.M Montgomery.

The Red Wedding

Song of Ice and Fire (Game of Thrones) Series by George R R Martin

I imagine that most have seen the famous episode from the television series, and the book chapter, although mostly similar, is even more gory. The wedding of Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey is memorable for all the wrong reasons. It ends in a bloody massacre, deceit, betrayal, and loss of some beloved characters. I won’t say more than that, because… spoilers.

Jane and Rochester

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte

I know that they get married in the end, but I’m talking about the first wedding - the one that didn’t happen because a guest objected. It turned out that Rochester was already married… He kept this from Jane because his life was so miserable with his first wife, but Jane refused to be with a married man. The two went their separate ways for a while, with their time apart being very eventful - particularly for Rochester. The two eventually find their way back to one another - though I’m sure you already know the ins and outs of that one!

Claudio + Hero

Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare

Similar to Jane and Rochester, their first wedding ended in disaster with Claudio falling for a villainous trick and believing hero to be unfaithful, thus handing her back to her father and refusing to marry her. It is only later that Claudio realises the truth, but by then word has been spread that Hero was dead. He reluctantly accepts an arranged marriage instead to a veiled young woman - who turns out to be, of course, Hero - alive and well, and more importantly forgiving of Claudio for doubting her.

