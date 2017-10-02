5 Most Compelling Reasons A Vertical Gas Smoker Cuts It Best

When you want to round up the gang, nothing may put everyone together faster than putting a vertical gas smoker into action. Who can resist the unmatched succulent taste of flavorful, tender meat? Truth be told, no mere mortal. No wonder the army of foodies who sing the merits of meat smoked ‘low and slow’ is growing by leaps and bounds these days.

Lucky for you a vertical gas smoker could be your best ally in this department. Here are 5 reasons to do it sooner rather than later. Read on. Not only will you get the bold flavor possible only with a smoker, you capture all the 'meaty goodness' with the ease of a gas grill.

1. Superior Taste

We can go on an extended debate on which tastes better, grilled, BBQd or smoked meat. When it comes to taste that’s to die for, however, smoking can give a taste that’s simply impossible to duplicate.

True, you will need more patience when smoking meat but it’s definitely time not wasted. The indirect heat method puts full flavor to the meat. And it doesn’t matter if it’s ham, ribs, brisket or pork.

The vertical gas smoker makes everything a walk in the park. With the fire at the bottom and the meat placed at the top, this vertical set-up is a godsend. Especially true if you’ve never even smoked meat before.

To boot, you need to keep a certain level of consistency with the temperature to make your smoking session matter. Without a steady smoke-flow, forget about getting that most flavorful meat.

You can try your hand on a horizontal smoking set-up. Or if you want to push the envelope, use the grill. But when it comes to smoke consistency, a vertical gas smoker is simply tough to beat.

2. Superior Portability

Even better, you can count in your hands those places where you can’t bring your vertical gas smoker. As it doesn’t need to be plugged to any electrical source, you can be completely off-the-grid and still do your smoking routine like there’s no tomorrow.

And you need not worry about tugging it along. Some weigh just a little over 50 pounds at about 4 feet tall. Just put it at the back of your 4x4 and you’re good to go. Tailgate parties galore.

Just don’t forget your propane. But don’t fret. Those 14-ounce canisters can always come in handy. So you can postpone that debate on who’s to carry the 20-lb gas tank.

3. Energy Efficiency

As you may be aware by now, smoking requires no direct heat to happen - unlike BBQ or grill. But if you’re thinking your fuel won’t affect the taste of your meat, think again. Truth be told, it does. Reason enough why even lighter fluids are a no-no, Top 12 Smoking Mistakes detail.

And that’s the good thing about gas. They won’t leave a carbon footprint on the planet. Or on your food. So worry not about getting a pesky sooty residue common to smoked food.

4. Low-maintenance

Know a vertical propane smoker fits your smoking job to a T. Not only can it turn your meat into one delicious, irresistible treat, it does so without you having to break your back.

In short, it’s a huge lift.

Take note, smoking is one litmus paper for your patience. The slow methodology of indirect heat can take hours - even weeks. Fortunately for you, the vertical gas smoker isn’t hungry for attention.

Just set it up and you can go enjoy a few rounds of booze with your pals and still get a consistent temperature going. What’s more, the nifty contraption’s low-maintenance. That way, it should keep the all the wonderful conversation flowing.

5. Not Pricey at All

Most importantly for you, a decent vertical gas smoker won’t carry a hefty price tag. No, not at all.

A couple hundred bucks and you’re good to go. Telling you it’s the last piece of the puzzle to keep everyone in the circle. Enjoying the time of their lives.