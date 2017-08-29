5 Must-Read Tips for MultiGenerational Travel (That's with Kids and Grandparents Too)

A family vacation doesn’t have to be limited to mom, dad and the kids. Grandparents, and even aunts, uncles and cousins, can join in the fun, but planning for all ages can be stressful. How young are the kids? Do you need to travel with a stroller, diapers and baby food? Are the grandparents well enough to make the journey? Do you need a wheelchair at the airport? Or special meals for a diabetic or those in need of a low-sodium diet?

Before booking a multigenerational vacation research everything about the location from the best family-friendly flights and hotels to activities everyone will enjoy. Try to find a destination that appeals to all ages – little ones to teens, parents and grandparents – with at least a few joint activities everyone can do together, such as cycling, fishing and sightseeing. And if you can go to a spot during their off-season, you’re sure to score some great deals on airfare, hotel rooms and attractions.

Here are five things you should consider when booking a multi-generation vacation:

Tip #1: Find an airline with guaranteed TVs in the seats.

After flying with kids on various airlines over the past six years it’s clear that TVs in the seats are a must. While a portable DVD player and iPads can be quite useful, if there are delays and the batteries die before you land you’ll be grateful for the built-in entertainment. But not every airline guarantees free entertainment at your seat. Check what your carrier guarantees, such as free movies on international flights on JetBlue.

Tip #2: Apartment-style living can be easier than a traditional hotel.

Instead of sharing a cramped hotel room seek out apartment-style accommodations with multiple bedrooms, mini-kitchens and even a washer and dryer. Some hotels, such as the Caribbean Club in Grand Cayman, are built in this format with large living room areas and multiple bedrooms for people to share. You can also look at Airbnb to rent a house for the group. But make sure to check online reviews and pay via the Airbnb site. If a deal seems too good to be true it might be. For those planning a trip to Walt Disney World, several on-property resorts offer apartment layouts or features, including theDisney’s Polynesian Vilas & Bungalows or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas - Jambo House.

Tip #3: Schedule family-friendly activities.

Finding fun things for little kids, teenagers and senior citizens is not the easiest of tasks. Almost everyone enjoys lounging by the pool or lying on the beach, but it’s important to find on-land activities too. Research the local attractions and tours that you may need to book before you arrive. If there’s a local sports team you can buy group tickets and have your family welcomed on the big screen! Keep in mind that the kids may not have long attention spans, so if museums and landmarks are on the agenda you may have a 2-hour window to tour them. If you’re planning a day at an amusement park, consider taking a break mid-day for a few hours and go back to the hotel to relax so everyone can have some down time before returning to the park that evening.

Tip #4: Book reservations at restaurants with kid-friendly-meals on the menu.

A room with a kitchen definitely helps to save on meals. Making a casual breakfast and snacks daily will cut down on the meal allowance, but for lunches not by the pool and dinners out it’s quite important to make reservations at restaurants that have a dedicated kids’ menu, or at least a few entrees that kids won’t complain about. Think pasta with butter or tomato sauce, grilled fish, chicken tenders, and, fingers crossed, mac ‘n cheese. Some restaurants will post their kids menus along with regular menus on their site, but if they don’t it doesn’t hurt to call or email and confirm that they are indeed kid-friendly.

Tip #5: Plan ahead.