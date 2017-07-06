5 Must-Try Dishes In Glendale Right Now

Glendale resident Armen Martirosyan is an aspiring restaurateur who runs the well-known Instagram account @EatBearded. He’s also participated in Food Network’s ‘Cooks Or Cons’ television show. It’s safe to say Armen knows his way around the kitchen — and it shows.

We recently caught up with Armen to show us around the Glendale food scene, and he did not disappoint. From the cheesiest of cheese pulls to a giant kabob burrito from his family-owned kabob restaurant, we were happy to explore Armen’s ‘Neighborhood Eats,’ presented by Hansen’s.

On our first stop, Armen showed us how his sweet side at Art’s Bakery in Glendale, where he got the house specialty, The Ponchik — a small piece of deep fried dough filled with custard cream and Nutella. There’s even a blueberries and cream Ponchick.

Then, we headed to another culinary gem of Glendale, The Great White Hut. Armen ordered his usual, The Sunrise: a bed of fries, covered in carne asada, bacon, feta cheese, topped with sunny side egg, thousand island dressing and salsa verde.

Still, Armen wanted to show us more. We hit up Glendale’s well-known Colorado St. Pizzeria, Pizza Boy. Pizza Boy is where we discovered the the Ajarian Khachapuri, a classic Mediterranean bread bowl filled with eggs, butter and a blend of Sulguni and Imeretian cheese. This bread bowl might offer the best cheese pulls in Los Angeles.

Then we slid over to Mario’s Italian Deli, to grab their famously delicious Bad Boy Sub that’s been around for more than 45-years. The Bad Boy can be made with hot pastrami or honey maple turkey and BBQ Mesquite chicken. Stacked with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, and mozzarella cheese, avocado and spicy Italian peppers… Just look at it!

After a nice breakfast — and lunch — and a few bites in between, we finally got to witness Armen’s culinary genius, as he threw on his apron and got to work at his family owned and operated Mini Kabob. Armen whipped up his favorite burrito, the Ali Baba burrito. It’s quite possibly our favorite, too.

Thanks for showing us around, Armen!

By Evan Lancaster