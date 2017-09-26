Adrenaline junkies are always looking for their next adventure, and unfortunately finding ways to excelerate your heart rate can lead to redundant activities if you don’t know where to look. It’s time to put away the bungie cord and the parachute, because bungie jumping and sky-diving are so last year. They have already been done by just about everyone, including a 92-year-old former US president.

If you love adventure and a spike in adrenaline, here are 5 better ways to get your next fix.

Flying in a Doors-Off Helicopter

TrustedTravelGirl.com Are you brave enough to sit in the “adventure” seat and hang your legs out of a helicopter?

Flying in a regular helicopter over your favorite city is no longer going to be seen as an adventure after you try it with a doors off helicopter! FlyNyon offers the experience of a lifetime as the wind whips through your hair over your favorite city.

They even have something called the “adventure seat”, for the real daredevils. The adventure seat requires riders to unbuckle from the middle seat and sit on the ledge of the chopper with their feet hanging out over the skyline. Talk about a rush!

Be sure to remove lens caps from cameras and wear shoes that tie, because if something were to fall from the chopper, it would hit NYC at a whopping 100mph. Yikes!

Learning to Race Cars on a Speedway

TrustedTravelGirl.com If racing formula 1 cars around an iconic racetrack isn’t enough to get your blood pumping, try doing it one-handed!

Nothing will scare the you-know-what out of you as easily as racing a car over 100mph on the famed Laguna Seca Raceway. Lucas Oil School of Racing has teamed up with Cooper Tires, to make you feel like a badass on the raceway, as well as teach you more about how to operate your own vehicle. Here you will learn to tell the difference between the quality of tire brands (we thought Cooper had the best grip), giving you the confidence to hug turns faster than you ever thought possible.

With nothing holding you back after you graduate race school, you have free reign of the racetrack. Before you leave, you will race your fellow classmates around the track to see who was the fastest and who improved the most. If you are bold enough, you may just take home the Ricky Bobby award, because if you aren’t first– you’re last!

Zip-Lines and Tree-Tops in Tahoe

Heavenly Mountain is named for it’s scenic views of Lake Tahoe, but did you know their adrenaline inducing summer adventures keep this mountain open year-round? Epic Discovery at Heavenly is going to guarantee some Epic Adventures.

Climb, repel and zip-line from tree-top to tree-top with zip-line speeds hitting 40mph on the zip-line tours. When you are done an adventerous ATV ride will take you back to hop on the ultimate zip-line ride, Blue Streak, with panoramic views of the sapphire colored Lake Tahoe. Although, you will probably be too busy screaming from the excitement to take in the view!

Flying in an Open Air Trike

It may take some epic turbulence to get your heart rate up when flying commercial, but flying in an open-air trike will get your adrenaline pumping from the moment the wheels lift of the tarmac.

If you have tried hang gliding, this is the next adventure you will want to tackle–flying in a trike! Pacific Blue Air will even let you take the controls as you fly over some of Southern California’s most iconic sites. Bring a few hair-ties and your brave face, because this certainly is like no flight you have ever experienced!

Canyoneering in Zion

Gary Williams If repelling down into the canyon isn’t adventurous enough for you, there are some portions without ropes or harness.

Even if you aren’t afraid of heights, canyoneering through Zion National Park is guaranteed to get your adrenaline soaring! Although Zion is known for beautiful hikes at the Narrows, scenic views from Angel’s Landing, and relaxing stays like the new SpringHill Suites, this is how you want to spend your time if you love adventure– repelling and climbing with SAW Zion.

The most exciting part of this adventure, part of it is done with no ropes or harness! That means, you will have to survive or you will fall. Talk about an adrenaline rush!