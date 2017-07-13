5 Must-Visit Spots in LA’s Famous Grand Central Market

Grand Central Market in Los Angeles boasts an impressive 100-year legacy of feeding multi-generations of Angelenos. Having opened in 1917, the market has grown into a bustling food hall constantly buzzing with a combination of innovative vendors and hungry patrons always searching to satisfy their appetites.

Naturally, we had to check it out on Foodbeast terms for our Neighborhood Eats series, presented by Hansen's. To help us eat our way through this legendary market, we enlisted the help of our friend and fellow foodie, Soy Nguyen. Soy’s no stranger to the food scene, having built up an impressive Instagram following on her @FoodWithSoy account, where she documents tons of delicious eats along her exciting adventures in Southern California.

One of Grand Central’s most recognized vendors, DTLA Cheese, offers the perfect amount of cheesy and savory. Soy ordered DTLA’s Ham & Cheese Sandwich, which we all know is a great combo. Still, there’s nothing more epic than a super stretchy, gooey cheese pull, and Soy made that a priority.

Photo by Christian Bourdeau

Continuing our culinary trek through the historic walls of Grand Central Market, we stepped outside to the patio area, to indulge in one of the finest barbecue joints in Los Angeles, Horse Thief BBQ. Horse Thief's plate of spareribs, with brisket, and sides will satisfy the barbecue craving in all of us.

Photo by Christian Bourdeau

Photo by Christian Bourdeau

After visiting Grand Central favorite La Tostaderia for their Patrona Burger, it was time for dessert — and McConnell’s Ice Cream just happened to have added a new Strawberry Rhubarb Shortcake Sundae to their menu. Topped with whipped cream and real strawberries, this sundae should be everyone’s go-to dessert this summer.

Photo by Christian Bourdeau

Last but certainly not least, Soy made her way to Eggslut. Eggslut is a staple of Grand Central Market and it shows. Even though there’s usually a long line to endure before ordering a savory egg sandwich, the flavor is worth every second. The Fairfax is one of Eggslut’s most popular menu offerings, made with scrambled eggs and chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun.

Photo by Christian Bourdeau

It’s safe to say food with Soy is always a great time. Thanks, Soy!

By Evan Lancaster