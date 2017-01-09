For BRIDES, by Erin Lindholm.
Per usual, Hollywood's A-list hit the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes dressed in some seriously swoon-worthy dresses — and in one instance, a jumpsuit! Here are eight of our favorite looks that will surely inspire any bride-to-be.
1. Sarah Jessica Parker in Vera Wang
SJP was a vision in a white Vera Wang gown with draped sleeves and a braided updo that was in part an homage to the late Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia character from Star Wars.
2. Hailee Steinfeld in Vera Wang
We are so in love with the soft lavender color of this ethereal Vera Wang ball gown, which practically floats on the red carpet. Imagine how stunning it would look on a bride walking down the aisle!
3. Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton
Always a fashion-forward actress, Williams went a minimalist route, pairing her Vuitton gown with a statement choker, clean white envelope clutch and her perfectly coiffed pixie hairstyle.
4. Naomie Harris in Armani Privé
The delicate embroidery on this gorgeous, curve-hugging Armani Privé gown reminds us of the effervescent bubbles of Champagne, which happens to be the gown's color, too — a perfect look for a black-tie wedding.
5. Felicity Huffman in Georges Chakra
Huffman looks effortlessly chic in this white and gold jumpsuit – we can totally imagine a bride owning this relaxed ensemble at a sunny destination wedding in the Caribbean.
See the rest of Our Favorite Red Carpet Looks From the 2017 Golden Globes on Brides.com
More From BRIDES:
Also on HuffPost
HuffPost Lifestyle is a daily newsletter that will make you happier and healthier — one email at a time. Learn more