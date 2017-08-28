5 of the Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Phoenix

Lucky for all you brunch lovers around town, there's no shortage of weekend brunch specials at all the best bars and restaurants. They can simultaneously cure hangovers while also providing a little hair of the dog before you go back to partying.

That’s why just any brunch place won’t do — be picky with where you and your friends go for the ultimate weekend meal. We’ve curated the best brunch spots around Phoenix for you to choose from.

When it comes to food, the creative menu at Snooze wins

Sometimes good things come to those who wait, and sometimes that wait can be up to an hour at Snooze, an AM Eatery. The food is good, the atmosphere is fun, and the staff friendly. But seriously, expect a wait at any of its four locations across the Phoenix area. At least coffee is free while you wait!

The menu is creative. It’s organized into different themes based on what kind of breakfast you’re in the mood for. The "Flavors From a Hen" features fluffy omelettes, huevos rancheros. From that section, try the breakfast pot pie — think of a puff pastry filled with sausage gravy, topped with an egg, and served with hash browns. Yeah, way better than biscuits.

To drink, try The Brewmosa, a blend of wheat beer and orange juice. While it may repulse the uninitiated, it’s is a surprisingly good version of the normal mimosa. It's also a perfect follow-up to the free cups of coffee you can enjoy while waiting for a table.

The Phoenix location is located in midtown's Town and Country Plaza in a modern, hip diner setting with wood flooring and retro-inspired green, orange, and brown color scheme. Each location is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For delicious coffee and one-of-a-kind atmosphere, head to The Henry

Ambitiously billed as “The Greatest Neighborhood Restaurant,” the atmosphere is comfortable and familiar, even for first-time visitors. The Henry is one of the best places to take your parents. You come here for the energy, the ambience, the books behind the bars, the friendly service, and, of course, the Bloody Mary cart.

The menu’s packed with classics that are simple and hearty. Even the pickiest eaters will be happy with a standard 2 Egg Breakfast or the Chicken Fried Chicken. But if you are looking to experiment, look to the coffee menu. The Wildflower is a chai-lover’s dream. The Dropout tastes exactly like hot chocolate.

Breakfast is served from 6:30am to 10:30am.

If you want a breakfast place to keep you coming back for more, eat at Matt’s Big Breakfast

At Matt’s Big Breakfast, you can get delicious, classic breakfast creations that will keep you coming back for more. My favorite is the The Chop & Chick, two eggs served with a skillet-seared Iowa pork chop. Everything on the farm-fresh menu is made-to-order too, like the Belgian waffles, eggs to order, veggie breakfast burritos, freshly griddled English muffins, and local organic fresh fruit.

But what makes this place so special isn’t just its stellar menu — the diner’s staff is friendly, and a little restless. As one of the most popular breakfast places, there’s a line out the door and everyone is chatting. It’s a great place to leisurely start your day before kicking off their day.

True to its name, breakfast is served all day.

For plates and presentation perfect for photos, pick Buck & Rider

Plus, what’s brunch without bottomless mimosas?

Buck & Rider brings surf-and-turf to the Phoenix breakfast scene, and it does it well. Classic breakfast options like a French omelet are offset the wide variety of seafood provisions. Who’d have thought that tray of oysters and a skillet of delicious hash browns would pair so well with mimosa pitchers?

You can tell that Buck & Rider goes the extra mile too. The chefs at this restaurant work hard on presentation, and it shows in all of the food options. Last time I was there, the Crispy Chicken Sammie with a side of fries, but I couldn’t resist ordering the hash browns to start.

Endless mimosas are available for $12 per person, and they come in 3 flavors: orange juice, grapefruit, and pomegranate juice. Compared to many of the other brunch deals in Phoenix, this certainly stands out for bottomless mimosas. You’re not limited to just one flavor either — the wait staff walks around with pitchers fairly regularly, spotting champagne glasses as they near depletion.

For unlimited appetizers, try Bottomless Brunch at SumoMaya

The Bottomless Brunch at SumoMaya isn’t talking about the mimosas — those are all about the small plates. As She Forks PHX puts it, they take the concept of bottomless brunch from drinks and apply it to food. Not only that, but it’s clear that all the food is made to order and made to share.

Scottsdale’s resident Mexican-Asian fusion restaurant offers a diverse spread of about 15 different appetizers. Your starters range from a basket of sweet Mexican bread to rib eye guacamole with a surprising kick. If you want, you can even get unlimited sushi.

The entrees you can pick from all have either a Mexican or an Asian twist on it. Coconut pancakes with mango topping? Count me in. Smoked salmon omelet? Sounds good to me.

All entrees are served with sides to share too, like black beans and Chinese sausage fried rice. For dessert, I recommend the cheesecake brulee.

Bottomless Brunch is $29 per diner. That gets you in on the unlimited appetizers, one entree per diner, and dessert to top it all off. It’s an extra $10 for bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and margaritas if you plan on drinking too. Brunch hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.