One of the main things that attract people to the sport of golf in the first place is the serenity of spending your days in meticulously maintained terrain with spectacular views. The best golf courses in the world know this, and they spend a huge amount of time, effort, and money to make their courses as beautiful as possible.

Today we are going to list 5 of the most beautiful golf holes in the world.

Let’s get started.

1. Hole 6, Anahita Golf & Spa Resort – Mauritius

Close your eyes and picture what a golf course located on the coast of Mauritius is going to look like. Whatever you’re picturing, it’s not good enough. This is a golf course that dreams are made of. The amazing 18 hole, par-72 course is over 6828 meters long and was designed by the world famous Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer (with over 6 ocean front holes).

This is a course that is all about color.

The various stunning shades of green of the meticulously maintained grass contrast almost impossibly with the stunning azure blues of the crystal clear ocean (that is less than a stone's throw away). Add in perfectly clear blue skies and pure golden sand in the bunkers - and you’re literally in golfing paradise.

Words cannot do this course justice.

2. Hole 15, Cape Kidnappers – New Zealand

New Zealand has some of the worlds most dramatic and breathtaking scenery. It’s no surprise that the stunning Cape Kidnappers golf course has made it to one of the top spots on this list.

Set on top of a variety of amazing Oceanside cliff faces you can’t help but feel like you’re playing a round in some kind of fantastical wonderland. It admittedly looks more dramatic from the air, but if you dare to peer over the edge you’re going to have your mind blown.

3. Hole 14, Trump International Golf Links – Scotland

There is something mesmerizing about the rugged beauty on display in Scotland’s wilderness. Set just outside Aberdeen, nearly every single one of the holes on President Trump’s golf course is surrounded by amazing views of the wild north sea. Circled by an almost endless supply of deep dark sand dunes and stunningly natural heathers, grasses, and ferns - you’ll never want to leave.

4. Hole 11, Stoneforest International Golf Club – China

Chinese golf courses were once one of the worlds best-kept secrets. However, these days they are booming in popularity, and none more so than the Stoneforest International Golf Club.

The 11th hole is one of the best of the course, but there are around 6 or so others that are equally as stunning. Nearly every hole is surrounded by the mind blowing ancient mountains of south west China (that are so beautiful they are almost distracting). You’ll feel like you’ve started playing in a fantasy wonderland from the moment you step on the green.

5. Hole 5, New South Wales Golf Club – Australia

While this is a course that has immense beauty throughout, hole 5 is undoubtedly the show stopper. When you reach the fairway you are greeted by a vista that you’ll never forget. The bright green vivid grass contrasts against the deep dark blue of the Australian ocean.

Lining up and preparing your shot to the backdrop of waves battering the rugged white chalk cliff faces directly ahead of you is one of golfs most beautifully surreal moments.

Conclusion

So there you have it, our top 5 most beautiful golf holes in the world. Every single one of the courses on this list is a winner.

To be honest, we could have easily added another 10 or 20 holes to this list, there is no shortage of stunningly beautiful locations to play in. However, if you’re looking for something extra special, any of the courses on this list are a great place to start.

But if you visit them you’ve got to be careful…