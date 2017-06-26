5 Old School Marketing Methods That Still Work Today

Is forcing someone to watch a five second trailer the same as handing them free food at Costco? Aren’t they both examples of the old school method of promotion? It’s a pretty interesting comparison if you think about it. What’s more intriguing is that old school marketing methods exist both online and in reality.

Pixabay

Figure 1: Can you deny that both of these are promotions? But they’re so different at the same time. Sources: (1) (2)

How do the the tried and true traditions of marketing hold up in the tsunami of change brought about by the information age? I think that we’re in the middle of a transformation to be completely honest. What I mean by that is that old school methods still work but they’re changing on a fundamental level.

But what are we left with after the figurative storm of technological change? Take our initial example of promotions or freebies to make a business more popular in its early stages. Sure, the premise of promotions are still around, but are they really the old school methods we know?

Figure 2: One of the oldest marketing books hailing from 1841. It centers on how people go with the flow - sometimes against common sense - and the psychology of group behavior.

For me, all marketing takes advantage of some part of our psychology at some level. Let’s take a closer look these psychological feelings. Have they changed or stayed the same according to the marketing methods that exploit them?

1. “The Best Ads Ask No One To Buy”

I have to admit, I didn’t think of this one myself. It’s from Claude Hopkins’ book Scientific Advertising. But boy, it sure is true. I don’t know about you, but I hate the idea of not having a choice when I’m doing something. And when that something is browsing the Internet it only makes it things that much worse. Think about how your daily life and you’ll realize how so many successful companies do this. Let me make a list for you, it’s actually pretty insane how relevant this is as a marketing method.

● Google. Self-explanatory. You don’t get charged to use Google but Google sure banks off you.

● YouTube

● Facebook

● Instagram

● News Websites (shoutout to HuffPo!)

● Amazon (Prime is totally worth it though)

● Netflix (for the first month or something, right?)

I could probably go on forever, but look at how successful these companies have become just by offering themselves up for free.

2. Attention Grabbers

Think along the lines of things that catch your attention. Clickbait is the more obvious and direct example here too. Well-written headlines have always and probably always will be popular simply because of the fact that they generate attention. Attention to advertisers is like sunlight to plants. Things that get enough attention become enormously successful.

Jake Paul, a former popular Viner-turned Youtuber essentially works off this principle. Check out his groundbreaking rap video “It’s Everyday Bro” and ask yourself if the disapproval matters in comparison to the 46 million views when it comes to his marketing success.

3. When the Price is Right

Imagine you’re in a store browsing for products or maybe you’re shopping online instead on Amazon. The pricing of a product plays a huge role in whether or not we want to pay for it, and that logic is behind many marketing strategies new and old. Price is eternal.

Now as you’re going around looking for products, you see something that’s very cheap but not for sale. Alarm bells immediately go off in your head for quality. That’s how this marketing principle works in relation to your psychology.

Say a car is worth $50,000 when you’re really willing to sell it for $30,000. There’s a ton of creative variation around this marketing method.

4. Personalization

This one’s pretty straightforward. People like seeing their own names mentioned. They like seeing it a lot. When you sign up for things on sites, most companies send confirmation emails. Those emails are now coded to include your name in the greeting. These little things matter more than you think: some studies even show that these emails produce six times the transaction rate.

Starbucks is a famous real life example of this one, they ask for your name and then they write it for you on your own personal cup.

5. Specificity

This strategy plays out the most often in branding or slogans. It’s used to accentuate the a specific quality or feature of the product. The goal is to leave a lasting impression in the mind of the user this way.