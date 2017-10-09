5 Peer-to-Peer Social Lending Platforms You Can Try Out

With many countries currently coming out of a recession, people are currently focused on getting back on their feet starting by looking for ways to get out of their debts. Banks are hesitant to give out loans because their bureaucracy is not helping matters. Loans have become less profitable investments. Higher interest rates only accompany greater risk of defaulting.

But one has bills to pay and credit card loans to offset. Thankfully, the future is looking bright as individuals have resulted to social lending markets to fill this need.

Social lending, also called Peer-to-Peer lending (P2P) is a term used when people lend and borrow money from each other without the need of a financial institution.

P2P is the revolution of lending transactions. They provide an online marketplace for these transactions, thus cutting out on time, cost and inconveniences associated with financial intermediaries. Borrowers are able to source good lending rates in comparison with banks.

P2P has become a fast and convenient means for all those who want to borrow money. It also serves as an income generating source, as investors or lenders are able to gain interest on the loans given to borrowers.

If you are interested in a convenient way of lending and borrowing, without the hassles of processing loan applications with banks, here are 5 companies that have resolved to set the pace on peer-to-peer lending.

1. Rate Setter

Rate Setter is a UK-based social lending platform. The most interesting feature about Rate Setter is that there are no investment fees. All you need to do is set your lending rate and wait for an approved match.

Rate Setter also screens borrower’s credit trust worthiness thus providing the lender with a sense of security. Rate Setter has taken peer-to-peer lending up a notch by spreading the loans across 36 instalments. It also offers different investment plans like the “Self Invested Personal Pension”, “Innovative Finance ISA” and “Everyday Account”. However, Everyday Account is the most popular way to invest at Rate Setters.

2. Lendoit

Lendoit is a peer-to-peer lending platform connecting lenders and borrowers across the globe. Lendoit makes use of smart contracts and the blockchain technology. With the smart loan contract, the need for a third party is eliminated.

The blockchain technology allows users to connect with other users from all around the world. What this does it that it allows arbitraging the different country loan interest rates to the best of the users’ advantage.

For added security the platform serves as a monitoring intermediary where borrowers are required to be verified and scored using major reputable score providers. The loan applications are posted on the marketplace where lenders bid the interest rate they are willing to give on the loan.

Lendoit lenders are able to process loan transactions without the need to register or fill out any personal details. This protects their identity and makes the transaction anonymous. When a lender wants to leave a loan-contract, all they have to do is to sell it on a secondary market.

The smart rates tender system ensures that loan applications are filled quickly with the optimum interest rates for both the lenders and borrowers. Default loans risks are eliminated by a special compensation fund and also by auctioning default loans to certified professional collectors in the borrower jurisdiction.

3. SmartyPig

SmartyPig is an online savings platform for people saving towards specific goals. It allows you set multiple financial goals and helps you save towards that big project.

SmartyPig makes saving money easy for you in 3 simple steps: you set your account, create your savings goals and set a recurring monthly distribution. You may choose to set up a monthly or weekly recurring deposit linked to your bank account to ensure you don’t forget to save.

It also offers high interest rates so the more you save, the more you earn. SmartyPig also has an element of social networking to it too. Social networking tools on the site are used as means to encourage friends and family to contribute towards your financial goals.

4. Prosper

Prosper connects lenders with borrowers. The mechanism works via a Dutch Auction System which is a type of “public offering auction structure”.

There are no set interest rates, instead, the borrower sets how much they need and the maximum interest rate they are willing to pay. Lenders in turn bids down based on the rates offered by the borrowers. At the close of the bid, lenders with the lowest rate are pooled together to provide a 3 year loan for the borrower.

Prosper works by gathering a pool of lenders for each borrower. Since only a portion of a borrower’s individual loan is funded, lenders are able to lower the default risk across a portfolio of loans. It also mitigates against risk by assigning ratings to loans based on their risk levels. Individuals can invest from as little as $25 in their select loan listing.

5. Lending Club

Lending Club is a US-based peer-to-peer online marketplace for lenders and borrowers. Lenders purchase notes. These notes represent assets that sum up as “fractions of loans”. They can purchase notes for as low as $25. They can also diversify their portfolio by purchasing notes from different borrowers.