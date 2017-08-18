Madison Silvers, Contributor Pierre, punk, and puddle-jumping...

5 Pianca coffee tables to match 5 different design trends

08/18/2017 01:31 pm ET

Coffee tables come and go. But, Pianca coffee tables do not. Why? Well. There are a lot of reasons why. But, more specifically, there is a fluidity in which this Italian design company operates under. Modes of their designs albeit decor or otherwise, span among the gambit of design trends and tastes. In this blog post, we try to categorize, to the best of our ability, a line of coffee tables that ultimately transcend their appropriated “trend”, and miraculously can be found, really, in and or around all design styles. But, bare with us, for we do all five Pianca coffee tables the utmost of justice, in our decided placement of them.

1. MID-CENTURY MODERN

MODEL: 1+1

MANUFACTURER: PIANCA

DESIGNER: STEFANO GAGGERO

Materials: Base: Metal – gold, rose gold, bronze, chrome, or titanium finishes OR Matte Lacquer – white, pearl, taupe, muslin, pink, yellow, blue, green…and etc.; Top: Matt Lacquer in ladder stated options

2. BOHEMIAN

MODEL: ANTONIETTA

MANUFACTURER: PIANCA

DESIGNER: ALESSANDRA PASETTI

Materials: Single Structure: Metal in white, red or black

3. MINIMALIST/UNDERSTATED

MODEL: MONO

MANUFACTURER: PIANCA

DESIGNER: R&S PIANCA

Materials: Single Structure: Lacquered, metal, or special materials such as leather.

4. TRANSITIONAL

MODEL: ICARO

MANUFACTURER: PIANCA

DESIGNER: R&S PIANCA

Materials: Base: Metal – gold, rose gold, bronze, chrome, or titanium finishes; Top: Glass, wood, marble or exotic woods

5. MODERN/CONTEMPORARY

MODEL: HAIK

MANUFACTURER: PIANCA

DESIGNER: EMILIO NANNI

Materials: Single Structure: Metals in gold, bronze, silver or white finishes

For more information on Pianca Coffee Tables, visit Divine Design Center’s 2 Battery Wharf showroom in Boston Ma; (617) 443-0700.

~Madison Silvers

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
5 Pianca coffee tables to match 5 different design trends

CONVERSATIONS