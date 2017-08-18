5 Pianca coffee tables to match 5 different design trends

Coffee tables come and go. But, Pianca coffee tables do not. Why? Well. There are a lot of reasons why. But, more specifically, there is a fluidity in which this Italian design company operates under. Modes of their designs albeit decor or otherwise, span among the gambit of design trends and tastes. In this blog post, we try to categorize, to the best of our ability, a line of coffee tables that ultimately transcend their appropriated “trend”, and miraculously can be found, really, in and or around all design styles. But, bare with us, for we do all five Pianca coffee tables the utmost of justice, in our decided placement of them.