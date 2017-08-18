5 Pianca coffee tables to match 5 different design trends

Coffee tables come and go. But, Pianca coffee tables do not. Why? Well. There are a lot of reasons why. But, more specifically, there is a fluidity in which this Italian design company operates under. Modes of their designs albeit decor or otherwise, span among the gambit of design trends and tastes. In this blog post, we try to categorize, to the best of our ability, a line of coffee tables that ultimately transcend their appropriated “trend”, and miraculously can be found, really, in and or around all design styles. But, bare with us, for we do all five Pianca coffee tables the utmost of justice, in our decided placement of them.
1. MID-CENTURY MODERN
MODEL: 1+1
MANUFACTURER: PIANCA
DESIGNER: STEFANO GAGGERO
Materials: Base: Metal – gold, rose gold, bronze, chrome, or titanium finishes OR Matte Lacquer – white, pearl, taupe, muslin, pink, yellow, blue, green…and etc.; Top: Matt Lacquer in ladder stated options
2. BOHEMIAN
MODEL: ANTONIETTA
MANUFACTURER: PIANCA
DESIGNER: ALESSANDRA PASETTI
Materials: Single Structure: Metal in white, red or black
3. MINIMALIST/UNDERSTATED
MODEL: MONO
MANUFACTURER: PIANCA
DESIGNER: R&S PIANCA
Materials: Single Structure: Lacquered, metal, or special materials such as leather.
4. TRANSITIONAL
MODEL: ICARO
MANUFACTURER: PIANCA
DESIGNER: R&S PIANCA
Materials: Base: Metal – gold, rose gold, bronze, chrome, or titanium finishes; Top: Glass, wood, marble or exotic woods
5. MODERN/CONTEMPORARY
MODEL: HAIK
MANUFACTURER: PIANCA
DESIGNER: EMILIO NANNI
Materials: Single Structure: Metals in gold, bronze, silver or white finishes
For more information on Pianca Coffee Tables, visit Divine Design Center's 2 Battery Wharf showroom in Boston Ma; (617) 443-0700.
~Madison Silvers
