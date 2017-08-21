5 Powerful Mantras to Empower Yourself (Especially When You Feel Hopeless)

Affirmations or mantras are a powerful way to heal and connect back to your true self. In this turbulent time, taking time out each day to realign with your center is important for balance and clarity. As Louise Hay says, “An affirmation is really anything you say or think. A lot of what we normally say and think is quite negative and doesn’t create good experiences for us. We have to retrain our thinking and speaking into positive patterns if we want to change our lives.” By focusing your attention on the good you will start to see more good in your life and in the world. Here are some of my favorite mantras from my new book The Self-Love Experiment: Fifteen Principles for Becoming More Kind, Compassionate, and Accepting of Yourself.