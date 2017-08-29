5 Practical Tips to Increase Your Average eCommerce Order Value

Growing a new eCommerce business can be tough, especially when you have fierce competition. According to reports, when it comes to shopping online, 48% of consumers usually turn to larger and more popular marketplaces.

Walmart is a well-known corporation with a chain of stores around the world. But, the company has also managed to increase its online sales by 60%-plus in the US alone. This growth in online sales largely contributed to Walmart’s year-over-year (YoY) growth of 1.8%, helping boost their revenue to $123.4 billion in Q2 2017.

How do these big online retailers generate more revenue? What’s their secret?

One of the most effective ways most online retailers use to boost revenue is increasing average order value (AOV). This strategy ensures that you make more revenue for each sale you make.

How exactly are they doing it? Well, let’s go steal some of their tricks and find out how to increase your store’s AOV.

What Is Average Order Value (AOV)?

By definition, the average order value is a metric that eCommerce businesses use to measure the average sum of all orders placed within a period of time.

It’s a valuable metric that helps you determine how almost every other aspect of your business is performing, including your marketing and promotional efforts, product pricing, and conversion rates.

As you can imagine, finding ways to improve your AOV will not only help boost your online store revenue, but it will also add more value to all the other parts of your business.

Here are a few strategies you can use to increase your AOV.

Use Upselling

Have you noticed how many online stores try to guess your preferences and show you a bunch of items that “you may like” in a recommended section? Well, then you know what upselling is all about.

Upselling is a popular strategy many online retail and eCommerce businesses use to get more out of every sale. Even the biggest sites, such as Amazon, use this strategy.

Amazon implements upselling by offering people add on suggestions. For example, when you’re looking to buy an iPhone, Amazon will also suggest you to buy a glass protection for the iPhone screen as well.

You can use this same strategy on your website by offering a personalized recommended items sections in your own online store.

Sell Product Bundles

Packaging several products into one bundle and selling it at a discounted price can also be a great way to make more profit from a single sale.

Flipkart, the Indian online retailer, is one of the many online stores that use this strategy. The site attracts gamers to buy PlayStation 4 consoles by also including a copy of GTA 5 video game with the gaming console. It’s a 2-in-1 deal gamers can’t refuse.

Whether it’s video games or kitchenware, you can also offer product bundles to get people to buy several products at once using this method.

Offer Discounts on Minimum Spend Threshold

Buy 2 and get 1 Free! This is a popular sales technique some retailers use to lure in new customers. It’s also a great strategy to improve AOV as well.

Of course, you don’t have to go to such extreme measures to boost your revenue. Instead, you can offer a small discount to get people to buy products of higher value. But, with a minimum threshold. Like offering a 10% discount on orders of $100 or higher.

Or you can offer something more convenient like free shipping with high-value orders. Amazon also uses this technique by offering free delivery for orders of $25 or more.

Retargeting

Did you know that on average over 68% of shopping carts get abandoned by online consumers for various reasons? Wouldn’t it be easier if you could simply reconnect with these abandoned consumers instead of trying to acquire new customers?

Retargeting is an effective strategy you can use to increase your AOV by reaching out to such users and encouraging them to visit your online store once again.

This is done by displaying ads to people who have visited your site once, but haven’t yet made a purchase.

If you’ve ever visited a website and then noticed their ads “following” you around the web, you’ve seen retargeting in action.

On-Site Remarketing with OptinMonster

Retargeting ads are highly effective for converting one-time website visitors into customers and ensuring they don’t forget you after leaving your site.

However, continually placing Google or Facebook ads can eat up a big portion of your marketing budget.

If you want to save money by converting abandoning website visitors into subscribers and customers before they leave your site, using a tool like OptinMonster to create exit intent popup campaigns is a smart strategy.

Also known as “onsite retargeting,” OptinMonster’s exit intent technology detects a user’s mouse behavior and prompts them with a targeted message at the precise moment they’re about to abandon your site.

You can use onsite retargeting campaigns to offer a special coupon or deal, or invite visitors to sign up for your email newsletter so you can stay in touch.

Conclusion

These are only a few of the strategies that will help you get started. There are so many ways you can growth hack your way to increase your store’s average order value.