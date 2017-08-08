5 Problems With Modern Entrepreneurship Culture

Entrepreneurship culture is valuable, but we’re facing some significant problems.

Entrepreneurship is a cultural phenomenon. We live in a capitalistic society that encourages and rewards those who come up with new ideas, and have the gumption to follow through on them with hard work. I love our Western entrepreneurship culture, and have been a part of it for more than a decade. But there are some problems with the way it’s continuing to develop:

1. Location envy. When you hear the phrase “tech startup,” what location do you picture? Silicon Valley, right? Silicon Valley has become the go-to destination for entrepreneurs, which has been great for the region, but leaves other areas in the dust. We need to focus on entrepreneurship everywhere—not just at the hot spots.

2. Lumped funding allocation. Venture capital has increased, year over year, for the past decade or so, but it’s not being distributed evenly. Instead, most of the capital gets lumped into the same “sure bet” investments (i.e., tech juggernauts like Uber). This gives smaller, riskier businesses no fighting chance to succeed.

3. Tech centricity. Startups have increasingly focused on technology, which is highly profitable and good for us as a species, but it isn’t the only business type available. We need non-tech entrepreneurs too.

4. Generational gaps. Millennials are starting fewer businesses than their older generational counterparts, in part due to risk aversion and in part due to increased debt. This is beginning to stifle innovation from younger crowds.

5. Diversity. Though we’ve made great strides in improving diversity in this country, the average entrepreneur is still white and male. We need to encourage more women and more minority populations to get involved, and incentivize them to do so.