5 Puerto Rican Community-Led Relief Efforts to Support

Centro de Apoyo Mutual

The Mutual Aid Center is a new collaborative space that popped up post-Maria to provide basic health and food needs and more. Donate via PayPal to cdpecpr@gmail.com.

Centro de Apoyo Mutuo Facebook Page

Centro para el Desarrollo Politico, Educativo y Cultural (CDPEC)

CDPEC was founded in 2011 and its flagship program of mobile food stations began in 2013. These comedores sociales (social cafeterias) work as solidarity efforts. Donate here.

National Boricua Human Rights Network

In their own words, their priorities include “the decontamination, development, and return of the island of Vieques to its people; (2) the release of the remaining Puerto Rican political prisoners; and (3) an end to the continuing political repression and criminalization of progressive sectors of the Puerto Rican community.” Donate here. They are also linking on their website to this Hurricane Relief Fund.

Casa Pueblo Puerto Rico

2. Obreros de Casa Pueblo con voluntarios reparten ayudas, por varios barrios de Adjuntas. Hoy continúan llevando lámparas solares. — Casa Pueblo (@casapuebloorg) October 9, 2017

You can look at Casa Pueblo’s Twitter feed to see a summary of the work they’ve been doing post-Maria including running Radio Casa Pueblo to help inform people and distributing hundreds of solar lamps. Donate here.

Taller Salud