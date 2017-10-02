5 Questions to Ask Before Launching a Start-Up

This article is a Q&A with AJ Smith, CEO of VerifyUnion.

“For any new Platform the challenge is always getting enough users to make the Company/Firm feasible. We are in the process of developing very unique technology that will change the Digital ID Management and Personal Data Management arena. We will grow the business by providing a vital and indispensable service that no-one has access to yet but everyone who is online desperately needs.” - AJ Smith, CEO of VerifyUnion

While this statement is a great place to start, AJ Smith fully understands the importance of addressing deeper questions before launching a new start-up. You can read his answers to these questions below, and I encourage you to ask the same questions of yourself before launching a start-up of your own.

How do you plan on growing your firm?

Since the start of the internet, ID or Digital Profile Management has always been the biggest challenge and has caused the most headaches due to rampant ID theft and fraud. Now that Blockchain technology has emerged and become more accessible, we found an opportunity to solve this issue using this latest technology. At the same time, new digital marketing techniques are enabling instant global reach, allowing us to send our message efficiently and effectively to virtually everyone who uses the internet.

We are now creating an ecosystem by running an ICO to raise development funds. ICOs not only bring the issuers the financial means to develop and create amazing new technology, they also add a lot of value in starting up the ecosystems with those early adopters who invest in the token launch becoming loyal and supportive community members from day one. One of the biggest benefits in doing a ICO is kicking off participation in the company’s ecosystem before you even have a product out there, thereby providing a solid base for rapid scaling and serious growth when the product rolls out.

We are well invested in our Company and will of course also use all the traditional methods to grow our user base effectively. The key to all of this is create unique and indispensable products that are easy to use and have a clear use case.

What steps do you plan to do pre/post ICO?

We have done a lot of intensive development work on VerifyUnion in the last 18 months, but I personally started conceiving this product while I was still the co-founder of a Fintech Company specialising in niche market Medical and Renewal Finance.

The biggest challenge for me early on, even when we had a custom fully automated end-to-end loan management system, was to know if the user/client was real or not. This path that I’m now on is into my 5th year and with the new opportunities that blockchain has brought us, we can now create unique solutions to solve this burning Digital Identity Problem.

What we are doing pre ICO is working hard to transfer our vision to the largest possible community and get a well-supported ecosystem around us. We are aiming to attract a loyal following of early adopters and influencers that are not just interested in a quick increase in the crypto token value, but believe in the problem we are addressing, and who will be there to support us all the way in making the product mainstream. We will be doing several online videos and explainers in the coming weeks, pushing out more PR to get further reach, and enter as many discussions and forums as possible to make sure the product gets the attention it deserves.

Post ICO we will keep continuously and tirelessly growing our eco-system, teaming up with many more partners and developers to spread the word. But mainly we will be very busy with development of the beta and secondary products we are building to support the main Digital Identification Product.

We believe Asia and Africa have big problems to solve with Digital ID Management and we would be entering those markets very aggressively. Those regions are strongly adopting the crypto and blockchain technology, along with Europe and the US.

Any advice you would give to first time entrepreneurs?

This is a tough one, I can start with a few warnings: you will feel pain like never before, you will want to quit every day, you will second guess yourself regularly. But, if you believe in yourself and your vision, get in there and just do it. You will never know and always regret if you don’t take that plunge.

Once you take the plunge, take it day by day and work your butt off until you succeed. Never stop and always ask for advice while building strong teams of the best people you can afford around you. Always make sure you have people helping you who are smarter than you and try your best to keep them.

And you might have one or many competitors, don’t worry, there are many ways to solve the same problem, the current solution is not necessarily the best solution to the problem.

Any advice on marketing ICOs?

We are not specialists in marketing ICO’s but believe we’ve had good coverage so far and have plans to get more coverage. We have taken the digital route to scale our messaging quickly and have studied all the successful ICO’s and adopted the best practices from each of them, and then tried to improve on them.

Networking is everything, you need to network around the clock on a global basis. Make friends, asks questions, call people. I called my competitors and some even spoke to me and we are now friends and solving this problem together in the spirit of the community first.

Make sure you are on the biggest platforms and be prepared to spend money on advertising. We are lucky to have our own development team and digital marketing division as I also have a successful software development company to leverage off. For others that are not in the same position, make sure you have the right team for all the challenges of the ICO.

In the end, the best tips I can give are: have a good product, a very well-researched whitepaper, and a team that is hungry to succeed with the shared goal of solving the main problem.

How did you get the idea to start VerifyUnion?

It started from my experience as a Fintech entrepreneur with over 15 years in this field. I was always the one that was a few steps ahead of my competitors. I really believe that it was through creating superior technology that it always worked out well for me.

The one thing that was always an issue for me even with the best technology, was digital ID Management and I had to solve it. I started conceiving this product while I was still the co-founder of my previous Fintech Company. When I sold my shares to a Swiss Family Fund, the opportunity presented itself and I started seriously working on VerifyUnion two years ago.