5 Questions you need to ask to ensure your Outfit Looks Stylish

If you are like most people, there is a set of decisions awaiting you every morning. You need to decide whether to take coffee, workout, serve breakfast and most importantly, decide what to wear. Out of all these, deciding what to dress in should the most energizing and fun decision to make because it sets the tone for the day. Here are easy questions that you could run through your mind to help you find an outfit that is both stylish and fashionable for the day with ease:

1. Is it fitting well?

This is a basic fashion guideline when you are looking for a stylish outlook. While it may sound quite people, most people miss it out and end up leaving their houses in outfits that are either too small or too big. Always ensure that you go for an outfit that fits you correctly unless you are looking for something off intentionally. When going for a trendy look, pay attention to balance as discussed below.

2. Are the colors matching well?

When picking an outfit, pay attention to the colors and ensure they complement each other as well as your skin tone. Check the colors that you are wearing and review them on the palette. Look at their brightness and contrast and see whether they subdue each other. Colors can influence your mood so besides checking how well an outfit fits, be sure their colors enhance your attitude. If you are looking to feel excited and happy, you don’t want to drain your energy dressing up in a black outfit. Use the color palette to pick a color that suits your mood.

3. Does it flatter?

To appear stylish, your outfit should bring out your body’s best features. Ideally, your clothes should accentuate those features and make your body figure appear good. This shouldn’t only work with your sexy jeans but should apply to every outfit you have in the wardrobe. Go for pieces that flatter your body shape. Irrespective of your shape, having a defined waistline is important because this has a way of making you feel sexy instantly.

4. Is your outfit balanced?

The colors, patterns, proportions, styles and fabrics on your outfit all need appear harmonious. Check whether your outfit confuses or empowers you. Take a look at the different accessories to see whether they complement your outfit. If you need to find jewelry that complements your outfits well, consider visiting Bikerringshop. If you get a feeling that something is out of place, then you know your outfit lacks some form of balance. When going for a piece that is larger by intention, be sure to balance it using a slimmer item like a black leggings and a slouchy sweater.

5. What does the outfit say about others?