5 Quick Eclipse Lessons

- You need not be large to make a huge impact (moon)
- Location and position matter more than we think (totality)
- Danger is often imperceptible, at least at first (IV rays)
- When unusual things happen, they needn’t last long to be noticed
- If you want to get the most out of life’s offerings, make the proper preparations
Naphtali Hoff, PsyD, (@impactfulcoach) became an executive coach and organizational consultant following a career as an educator and school administrator. Check out his new leadership book, "Becoming the New Boss." Read his blog at impactfulcoaching.com/blog.
