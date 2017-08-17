5 Quotes for Those Considering Entering the Stock Market

Thinking about entering the stock market after seeing the success of others or maybe even myself? Do you feel as though you have what it takes to make $1,000 right now?

As I tell all my students – you do! Entering the stock market isn’t for everyone. If you’re looking to gradually build up a passive income and are willing to put in the time, hard work, and sweat to make it happen it could be the best decision of your life. I tell all my students that they need to have quotes when they’re feeling nervous about something because quotes speak to you and help you realize exactly what you could be potentially missing.

Below, are my top recommended quotes for those considering entering the stock market.

“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them” – Walt Disney

Dreams aren’t just for kids. We all have the same 24 hours in a day, which means we all have the potential of turning our dreams into a reality. While some people make it in stocks and other people don’t is because they don’t have the courage to start or once they start they tell others (who know nothing about stock trading) and they get scared to continue moving forward.

I had a dream to be a millionaire and I was able to accomplish it the legal way by becoming a self-made millionaire trainer.

“The Starting Point of All Achievement is Desire” – Napoleon Hill

How bad do you want to be successful in the stock market? If you want it bad enough, you will make it happen. I have helped countless students become millionaires because they wanted it, listened to my guidance, and didn’t give up after a day or two of going through my advice.

You may be saying, “Well, Tim. I want to get into stocks and follow in your footsteps, but I just don’t have the time”. Again, if you want to achieve in stocks you must have a desire to do so. If you want it bad enough you will find the time. If a 22-year-old can manage finding the time to become successful at stock trading, you can too.

“You Must Expect Great Things of Yourself Before You Can Do Them” – Michael Jordan

This quote, goes to your mindset motivation. Where do you picture yourself 5 years from now? Do you see yourself being the next “Wolf on Wall Street”, making your first million, or do you have absolutely no clue?

If you have no clue it’s time for you to write down some goals. Seriously, write down what you are going to achieve in the next 5 years and make it happen. I promise you, if you are fully committed to making stock trading turn into a lucrative income source for you and put all your achievements on a vision board and actually visualize yourself accomplishing these things in the near future, you will work and make it happen.

“The Only Place Where Success Comes Before Work is in the Dictionary” – Vidal Sassoon

I tell all my students, you must put in hard work before you get the success you want. If it is was easy to bring in lucrative money from stock trading everyone would be doing it. The difference between those who make it and those who don’t is that those who don’t succeed expect to get success without doing any work.

“To Be Successful You Must Accept all Challenges That Come Your Way. You Can’t Just Accept the Ones You Like” – Mike Gafka

Yes, there is a high percentage that you are going to fail when you first start learning stocks. However, you can’t let that failure stop you. Instead, embrace it and learn from it.

Think about other challenges you face in life. For example, is your entire day ruined when you’re running late for work? Do you just say, “I’m already going to clock in 5 minutes late so I’ll just stay home”? No, you try to make it on time still and go get your hours towards your paycheck.