5 Reasons Every Millennial Couple Should Explore Memphis

For Millennial couples to survive the temptations of modern day society, it’s important (even a necessity) to start traveling more. Why? It expands who you are and what your relationship can become. Traveling is not just about how you see your significant other day to day, but it’s about unraveling pieces of a person’s past that makes them who they are today, leading to a level of understanding that will at once draw you closer.

My partner and I were ready to get out of our comfort zone as individuals and develop our creative zone as a couple, and a trip to Memphis gave us a chance to be vulnerable and exposed, while we celebrated and appreciated our past, present, and the possibilities that existed in the future.

Here are five reasons every Millennial couple should explore Memphis:

1. Restaurants

During our 5-day stay in Memphis, we had the chance to dine at over ten restaurants and experience foods that were unique to Memphis as well as culturally rich foods that could be found all over the world.

Memphis is known for its great barbecue bites, but there were a variety of other foods that captured my heart. Some of my favorite tastes of Memphis were the Chicken Barbecue Nachos at Charlie Vergo’s Rendezvous Restaurant, Deviled Egg appetizers at Felicia Suzanne’s, the Pan Seared Salmon at The Lookout, and Fresh Baked Peach Cobbler at B.B. King’s Blues Club & Grill Here is a list of more Memphis treats that will satisfy your taste buds.

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

2. Hotels

The Peabody Memphis

As soon as we stepped onto the Peabody soil, we felt the royal appeal of the golden décor. Once we entered our room, we were seduced by the beauty and comfort of all the furnishings. The bed has the perfect balance of softness with a firm base (I was tempted to exercise my freedom by jumping on the Egyptian covered sheets with my partner. Who doesn’t want to feel like a kid again?).

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

The highlight of our time was when I was informed that I would get a rare opportunity to serve as the Honorary Duckmaster and walk the great mallard ducks in the world-renowned Peabody Duck March.

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

Big Cypress Lodge

Words are not enough to describe the visual wonders of the Big Cypress Lodge. The hotel layout included an aquatic-themed bowling alley, archery range, fishing activities, and beautiful landscapes that made you feel like you were outdoors.

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

Our eyes grew even wider when we saw our room: from the private tree house balcony to the mountain deer head mounted above our bed, we could enjoy every moment of the visual treasures while relaxing in the hot tub in our room.

PHOTO CREDIT: BIG CYPRESS LODGE

3. Museums

Memphis is a hotbed for raw, hip, and underground gospel and blues music, and we got a chance to hear the story of two of the most influential people in music, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, at Sun Studio. During our guided tour, we found out that the museum shuts down at night to become a fully functioning studio to the talented Memphians whose music still changes the world today.

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

At Stax Museum of American Soul Music, we read the stories of black and white musicians covering the walls, realizing that music at Stax went beyond color barriers. We also practiced all the old dance moves, like the Push and Pull by Rufus Thomas.

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

We witnessed the complete Memphis music story at the Memphis Rock n Soul Museum, learning about the origins of traditional music.

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

No one who enters The National Civil Rights Museum At The Lorraine Motel will ever leave out the same person. The Lorraine Motel is a place known for the doom and gloom days that took the life of famed civil rights activist, Martin Luther King, Jr., and is now a center or progress with interactive displays that carry the message of hope to all.

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

4. Music

Poetic sounds, soothing saxophone, and dim lights, I felt like I was in a scene from the 1990 classic movie Love Jones when I stepped into the Dizzy Bird - a theater style club found in the Edge District. It’s a “music innovation hall where artists come together to embrace what it means to be a Memphian,” says Dizzy Bird co-owner, Bertram Williams. The musical performances of the evening, led by the breathtaking jazz saxophonist Marque, were a trap jazz blend of classic songs from the 90s and contemporary jams.

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

Millennial couples can experience the nightlife in Memphis with beautiful blues ballads at B.B. King’s. The tradition of live music was brought to life through some of my favorite live blues, classic soul, and rock and roll music (the temptation to dance –even in your seat- is extremely high). We chose the seating by the window to gain access to the vibrant surroundings while we stared into each other’s eyes.

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

On Sunday morning, we had a taste of love and happiness at Al Green’s church. He provided us with spiritual nourishment, blessed our ears with soulful music, and gave three pieces of advice for living a successful life, “get your education, stay out of trouble, and learn to trust in God.”

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

5. Legendary Homes

When people look at Elvis, they may see an attractive guy and voice, but he was more than that: he was a successful businessman and a firm believer in family. You wouldn’t know that unless you visit Graceland. My partner and I visited the newly renovated space that includes an extensive archive of artifacts and a tour of his home, unveiling the whole in-depth view of Elvis.

PHOTO CREDIT: BLACKCOUPLETRAVELS.COM

The rich history, music, foods, and landmarks that we saw in Memphis were like no other. We could walk the streets of history together, stepping on the visual expressions of love, pain, and sorrow that we read about in the books and saw on TV, but it was a different feeling when we saw it.