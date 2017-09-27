5 Reasons Everyone Should Work At a Startup at Least Once: Morgan Oliveira

Forget college counselors and read blogs like Fast Company, TechCrunch, WIRED, Mashable...learn what is going on out in the world, and find what gets you excited. Don’t do a major because it “makes sense,” or because your parents want you to. Don’t take a college internship because it is paid, or because it is available. Find a company that interests you and ask them! What’s the worst they can say? No. And you’re going to hear no in life, so may as well start sooner rather than later. But they may say yes, too! Wouldn’t you rather intern for the summer at a cool, dynamic startup that piques your interest than scanning contracts at an insurance company?

Following undergrad, I moved to Boston to attend law school thinking that was going to be the career for me. After one year (and a summer internship too), I decided this was not the case, and started working at a startup in Cambridge, the first of a few that I have worked for. And I have learned lessons at each and every one that I am grateful for and use in my life to this day.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I currently run a PR consultancy focusing on mission-driven companies, with a specialty in food and health. And I’ve had the fortune to work with some amazing companies, such as Calm, Back to the Roots, Green Chef, sweetgreen, and others. Prior to consulting, however, I was one of the first employees at Hampton Creek, a food technology company based in San Francisco with an interesting story, and an array of products, probably best known for “Just Mayo,” an eggless mayonnaise that has drawn attention worldwide and incited lawsuits, excitement, and, yes, even blackmart sales on Amazon. And before Hampton, I worked at another food startup too; I guess have a soft spot for the space as it is one of the most broken systems, interesting spaces, and a topic that everyone can relate to and discuss on some level or another.

Yitzi: As an early employee at a fast-growing startup, can you share the funniest or most interesting stories?

There are countless funny stories from the Hampton Creek days. One that sticks out though was the day CBS This Morning came to shoot at headquarters. The highlight of all tours, press or not, in those days, was the famous “chickenless scrambled egg,” which is what we were capping their visit off with. One of the scientists was the one doing the “scramble” for the reporter that day. And for some reason, decided to get fancy and I think added pepper or paprika...something that in any event, turned the scramble bright red. Now of course, not only did that not look appetizing, it looked downright scary and, well, bloody (although perfectly safe). Luckily, he had prepped extra “mix” that morning before the crew came, so we could take another shot and America didn’t think we were making fake red scrambled eggs. The lesson there was to always be extra prepared. You never know what might go wrong, and when things are moving that quickly, better to have too many plant-based eggs than too little.

Yitzi: Can you think of a time you were pretty sure there was no answer to a problem?

To survive at a startup, you have to be tenacious, and the experiences one encounters along the way generally help build that. There was one time I was with the CEO doing interviews and shooting a local news segment in DC before we flew to NYC for a full schedule of press meetings. Unfortunately, while we were shooting, a blizzard hit the city. We were about to cancel all our meetings and prepare to be stuck in DC for a few days, which horrified me, as I had spent so much time lining up meetings and we had some great opportunities ahead. It seemed bleak, but then I remembered Amtrak usually still runs in the snow. And it was. I cancelled our flights and booked us on the train. We made it to NYC that night in time for our last meeting, which ended up turning not just into a great press hit, but a long-lasting friendship for me with the journalist.

Yitzi: If you could give one piece of advice to college kids today, what would it be?

Forget college counselors and read blogs like Fast Company, TechCrunch, WIRED, Mashable...learn what is going on out in the world, and find what gets you excited. Don’t do a major because it “makes sense,” or because your parents want you to. Don’t take a college internship because it is paid, or because it is available. Find a company that interests you and ask them! What’s the worst they can say? No. And you’re going to hear no in life, so may as well start sooner rather than later. But they may say yes, too! Wouldn’t you rather intern for the summer at a cool, dynamic startup that piques your interest than scanning contracts at an insurance company?

Yitzi: What are your "5 Reasons Everyone Should Work at a Startup at Least Once " and why.

1 → You will learn in dog years. Startups move incredibly quickly; every day matters and every decision counts. You often will be juggling multiple tasks and sometimes job duties (especially in early days), and if you don’t know how to multi-task before working at one, you’ll at least have a rough sense after!

2 → You’ll likely meet people you might otherwise not. Meaning, you never know what investor might take interest in a startup, or what press crew could come visit, or who you might run into at a conference...or who else you might cross paths with while working at a startup. They are different beasts than large companies, and can attract the most unlikely folks. I never thought I’d get to meet some of the people I have met working at startups; from John Legend, to Tony Horton of P90x fame...you just never know.

3 → You will (likely) have more autonomy. If you go to an early startup, chances are you will have more autonomy and freedom in your role than were you to go to a big company/corporation. And this can be a wonderful way to learn, develop your interests, and figure out what you really like doing, especially early in your career.

4 → You’ll face challenges you never dreamt of. I never thought I would be faced with a lawsuit from Unilever, a $69B/year conglomerate over a food label. I was. I learned a tremendous amount from it. And it is an experience I wouldn’t trade for the world.

5 → You’ll understand Silicon Valley better. Just kidding. I think lastly, you’ll appreciate things more, whether that is your family, friends, or your dog, startups make you grow up. And that is generally a good thing. :)

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Yes. I would love to have lunch, coffee, share a cab -- anything with Oprah. She has inspired me since I was a child and I think she is one of the most poised, compassionate, talented, and driven celebrity/entrepreneurs of our time.