5 Reasons to Invest in Bitcoin Before Sept 30th

The Bitcoin bubble refuses to burst. Even old school currency traders are now rushing to get a piece of the action. Because on the 30th of September US Congress is expected to do something that could send valuations skyhigh. And if that happens, fortunes will be made.

Bitcoin is About to Go Mainstream

To an outsider, investing in Bitcoin looked like a white knuckle ride. Its value would steadily creep up for years before nerves and bad headlines sent it tumbling. The use of Bitcoin for nefarious services on the “dark web” such as the infamous “SilkRoad” using the TOR browser didn’t help its cause. Because of this bad press, it seemed only a matter of time before the established players pulled some strings to get the upstart currency shut down.

However, it’s reckless teenage years are now behind it. It’sxpected to be legitimized and embraced by roughly 260,000 businesses. And Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency set for a bright future

The Time to Invest is NOW

I had the pleasure to speak to Louis Basenese, a former Wall Street investor who directed over $1 billion in institutionalcapital at Morgan Stanley. Louis told me how he repeatedly witnessed how the big banks would “screw over the little guy”. He saw how they’d purposely make investment seem so complex that few dared challenge their right to manage their own money. Anyone who is in the financial markets industry knows this is total bull. Louis got fed up with this “bull” and hence why he got so excited about cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin.

Louis truly believes that with cryptocurrencies every hard working American has an easy way to invest. And if you do it the right way, you can make a good deal of money. In fact, Louis even developed a system that shows how to invest in cryptocurrencies without risking much money, spending days researching or needing to know anything about cryptocurrencies at all.

To say the least I was a skeptical of BitCoin and other crypto currencies as I just did not fully understand it or grasp their potential power. Louis was kind enough to share with me his top 5 reasons why investing in cryptocurrencis is quite literally the “new gold rush”.

1. Massive Growth in Stagnant Markets

The iPhone’s launch was the biggest in tech history. Apple’s shares jumped 17% to $122 on the biggest tech breakthrough in recent memory. The bar was set so high that no matter what Apple does now their shares are unlikely to jump like this again.

For tech stocks a 17% rise is truly awesome.

But…

It’s nothing compared to cryptocurrencies. There are plenty that have achieved growth of 1,500% or more and made people into millionaires. Check out this short presentation to see what they are.

2. Massive Scope

Bitcoin gets all the headlines. But it is just ONE of 831 cryptocurrencies. Many of them may trade for pennies right now, but could explode at any moment like a gloriously golden volcano. Even better, if you know how to pick the right ones, they SUSTAIN their value.

3. You don’t need a lot of money to invest.

You could invest $100 in cryptocurrencies that trade for pennies and make a 100% or even 1,000% return within weeks. Louis challenged me to prove it for myself and I confirmed that Redcoin, Dogecoin and SwapToken are just a few crypto-coins that took off so fast I felt like I needed sunglasses to watch.

Louis reiterated to me that, as with any investment, the key is knowing which to buy and when. If you’d like to see a case study on how to do it, Louis shares a three step strategy for turning $20 into a fortune with cryptocurrencies in this video presentation.

4. They Can’t be Stolen by the Banks

As any investor knows, the banks pull all sorts of tricks and financial hokuspokus to confuse government regulators and to snaffle away our money. They don’t want anyone pulling back the curtain to see what a big con the whole system is.

Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, are 100% safe from the greedy hands of the banks. You rarely see them discussed on TV or covered in the Wall Street Journal or Bloomberg for a simple reason: THEY don’t want you putting your money where they can’t control, manipulate or STEAL it.

5. The Right Investment Can Change Lives

Kristopher Koch is a Norwegian journalist. He bought 5,000 Bitcoins on a whim after writing about it for the Guardian newspaper. He paid a mere $27 per coin. Today, this investment has grown to a $866,000 fortune. A truly life changing sum.

That’s an even better return than if you’d been smart (or lucky) enough to buy $100 of Amazon shares in 1997 which today would be worth a fortune . With cryptocurrencies you won’t have to wait 20 years to cash in.

Louis was straight with me. He told me that it is very unlikely to make a return like this on Bitcoin or on any other cryptocurrency.

However, he then asked me to imagine what a few extra thousand could mean to Me? I started to think how I could could put it towards a more comfortable retirement, covering college fees or as an emergency fund.

It’s the conservative, modest and truly achievable financial goals like this that motivated Louis to create his own cryptocurrency investing system, I mentioned earlier. We live in exciting times becasue as getting a financial boost is now in reach of every hardworking American like never before. I know I can certainly use a boost... And I am sure you can use this same boost.

Then Louis layed down and important detail. He told me their is a very time sensitive window of opportunity becasue Of some legislation that is happening in Congress.

Invest Before 30th Sept

If Congress does what many investment analysts like me are expecting it to, cryptocurrencies will soon be a more profitable and reliable investment vehicle than tech stocks, blue chip investments or even gold.

Louis wants as many people as possible to benefit (and not just secretive speculators in the know). He wants us all to band together to rip away the taloned grip the banks have over our money.

If you’d like learn more about this movement and journey that Louis took me on, he has created a short presentation in which he reveals the following:

Why he thinks the 30th September legislation could be the biggest investment opportunity in our lifetimes (if Apple could only manage a 17% gain from the iPhone, you can forget about ever making it big in tech stocks ever again)

Why even the Huffington Post believes cryptocurrencies are challenging gold as the investment of choice

How 3 easy moves could have turned into a life changin fortune ( this one really blew me away I could not belive how simple it was )

Louis told me that his old buddies on Wall Street will be livid that he is sharing this info ( he admitted that he never liked those greedy psychos anyway ).

Go watch the quick video that Louis created called the “$20 BitCoin Blueprint”... But make sure you watch it before September 30th as that is when this is really going to kick into high gear according to Louis.

Thanks for reading and good luck