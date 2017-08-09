5 Reasons to Support Fluoridation of Drinking Water

by Rachel O’Connor, PA-S and Jonathan B. Levine, DMD

Whether or not community water supplies should contain fluoride has long been a subject of debate. Some argue that regular fluoride ingestion is safe and important for good dental health, while others insist it can harm body tissues. Sometimes it’s hard to know what to believe. Leading health organizations are in favor of water fluoridation due to overwhelming evidence of its benefits. Here are just a few of the reasons the CDC has named the fluoridation of drinking water one of “10 great public health achievements of the 20th century.”

It’s natural

Fluoride is a mineral that is naturally found in drinking water sources including rivers, lakes, wells, and the ocean. When water is ‘fluoridated,’ the amount of fluoride is adjusted to a level optimal for healthy teeth.

It’s safe

After fluoride is ingested, much of it is excreted. 99% of the fluoride remaining in the body is taken up by hard tissues, such as bones and teeth. When fluoride is ingested while teeth are developing, it is incorporated into the tooth structure as teeth mature, providing protection against decay and demineralization. Ingested fluoride is also incorporated into saliva and dental plaque, for an even greater protective effect. There is no scientific evidence that fluoride adversely affects bone health.

It’s regulated

At very high concentrations, fluoride intake has the potential to cause fluorosis, a condition characterized by mottled tooth enamel associated with inappropriate fluoride use. In the U.S., the Environmental Protective Agency (EPA) prohibits fluoride levels in public water systems to exceed 4 ppm. This regulation ensures that fluoridated drinking water is maximally beneficial to dental health with a minimal risk for fluorosis.

It’s easy

Taking care of your teeth doesn’t get much easier than drinking a glass of water. Public water fluoridation has provided a way for Americans to passively improve their oral health, an area of personal care which is sometimes neglected.

It’s working

In 1945, Grand Rapids, Michigan became the first U.S. city to adjust the level of fluoride in public drinking water. As a result, the city saw a 60% decline in cavities in children and a 35% decline in tooth decay in adults. Still not convinced? In 2011, Calgary, Alberta in Canada made the decision to cease water fluoridation. An increase in tooth decay was noted among second graders in a 2013-2014 class as compared to the 2004-2005 class. The evidence cannot get any clearer. Community water fluoridation is a tremendously successful public health initiative that has transformed the dental health of millions of Americans.

Fluoridated drinking water is something to be thankful for. In fact, the American Dental Association (ADA) has called public water fluoridation “the single most effective public health measure to prevent tooth decay.” Now that’s something to smile about.