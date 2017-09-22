5 Reasons Why Ecommerce Businesses Fail and How to Get It Right

It was surprising to find out that 8 out of 10 businesses fail. But when I met the paradox “Online shopping grows by 23 percent year-over-year and yet a whopping 80 percent of all ecommerce businesses fail within 2 years,” I couldn’t help but get worried. But how could ecommerce businesses be failing this much when more and more people keep buying online?

This moved me to dig deep and I was able to find a lot of reasons why this is so. I’ve outlined 5 of the most common reasons responsible so that you can start early and take action to make the necessary changes.

1. A not-so-attractive-looking website

It takes about 30 seconds to make an impression on someone. Although this relates to making a good first impression when you meet someone in person, it can apply to how you view a website.

Unlike a normal boutique where you walk in through the doors and get to sample the items first hand, customers online can’t physically touch and examine your product when you are selling something online. They rely heavily on the images and experience you provide through your website. If your website has low-quality images and descriptions, or lack the flexibility for quality shopping experience, you’ll definitely lose customers.

Solution #1: Hire a professional to design your website and create a suitable user-experience for your store

If you run an online store, then your “shop” is your website and that’s where you need to invest the most.

If you’re not a world class e-commerce solutions provider yourself, then the best step is to hire one. QPSoftware and BigCommerce are good places you can start. A professional will be able to effectively guide you on what needs to be done to have an attractive online store. This is especially important at the beginning of your ecommerce business. As the days go by, you will need to develop a team to focus on improving user experience.

Your website must be able to adapt to external changes and scaling. This is beyond just enticing visitors with great imagery and product detail. You need a professional who will help you get the best results and give your business a competitive advantage.

2. Not enough investment to get the online store going

Every business needs some investment. Although it is possible to run your business with little or no capital, the results won’t be the same, especially if your business is just starting off. Many fail thinking they don’t require to put in much investment in an ecommerce business or don’t work towards boosting their business by learning skills that will help them effectively run it.

Solution #2: Invest in yourself to grow your business

Very few people invest in themselves to learn skills that will help them run a money-making business. If you own an ecommerce store, let the first thing you do be to invest in yourself and your team. There are so many ways to invest in yourself and your team. You just need to make the decision to get started.

3. Failure to find innovative ways to stand out among your competitors

Anybody can start an online business within a few hours. This makes it extremely easy for interested people to start their entrepreneurial journey. What this means is that you are bound to face stiff competition. Not many people are ready to face the heat of the competition and tend to fizzle out in the end.

Solution #3: Put on your thinking cap and get creative

There are so many people selling what you’re selling and most probably using the same model. You must be ready to find out what they’re doing and think about how to leverage on what they are not doing, so you can act on the difference so that you can stand out.

Check out your competition from time to time. Subscribe to their mailing list so you know when there’s something new. Always work with your innovators to come up with new or improved versions of what your competition is doing.

4. You’re not selling what people actually want but what you think they want

It’s tempting to sell products that you think are cool. But the truth is that the success of your store depends on selling items that your target audience want. So if your products are not moving as fast as you had expected then you’re probably selling something your target audience are not interested in.

Solution #4: Stock up what your target audience are interested in buying

Study your target audience before you set up your store. Ask around to find out what is trending in the market and why. This will help you choose the right kind of products to stock up in your online store. Taking this route gives you a more definite direction. You won’t be running your business based on guesses.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with products. Getting customer validation is really important so that you will not run at a loss.

5. You’re not committed to working hard on your online store

The success of any business among other things depends on hard work. Because a good percentage of the ecommerce business is virtual, many don’t take it as seriously as the brick-and-mortar business. If you are running an online store as a side-hustle, you may also be tempted not to take it seriously. This is where a lot of people miss it.

Solution #5: Treat your online store like a real business and put in the work