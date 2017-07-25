5 Reasons Why World-Class Athletes Take Colostrum (and You Should, Too)

Did you know that many world-class athletes are already enjoying the benefits of colostrum? That's right, and this all-natural nutritional supplement may help you achieve your fitness goals faster and more effectively than ever before.

There are five primary reasons why world-class athletes take colostrum:

1. Colostrum has been shown to help athletes minimize the risk of Leaky Gut Syndrome.

Intense physical activity can damage the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, which over time, leads to intestinal permeability and Leaky Gut Syndrome (LGS). Years of LGS often leads to chronic and autoimmune conditions, such as allergies, arthritis, chronic fatigue syndrome, Crohn’s disease, depression, diabetes, fibromyalgia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and multiple sclerosis, just to name a few.

Regular physical activity is good for the body, but strenuous or heavy exercise puts additional strain on the body. Long distance runners are particularly prone to LGS and gut disorders due to the nature of their sport and the increase in body temperature experienced while running. Research shows that highly trained runners can experience a 250% increase in gut leakage accompanied by a two-degree body temperature increase. With daily colostrum supplementation for two weeks, that initial amount of gut leakage decreased by 80%, despite the same temperature increase.

Athletes, particularly those with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), who supplement with bovine colostrum just might be able to increase their energy levels and improve their performance. Colostrum-LD® from Sovereign Laboratories is clinically proven to heal and prevent LGS. So, whether you’re a ‘super athlete’, a weekend warrior, or just an everyday exerciser, supplementing daily with Colostrum-LD® helps minimize the health risks associated with Leaky Gut Syndrome.

2. Colostrum speeds up recovery after exercise or injury.

Whether it’s twenty minutes jogging on a treadmill or ten reps with free weights, microscopic tissue damage can cause inflammation that often leads to pain. In fact, light or strenuous physical activity can cause pain or soreness in a number of areas, including muscles, connective tissue (tendons and ligaments), and the joints. A slight twist or improper movement can worsen or aggravate an existing injury.

Of course, most athletes accept the exercise motto "No pain, no gain," which means the soreness felt after a workout is just part of the process in which the body becomes stronger. Any all-natural supplement that helps athletes recover more quickly from injuries means that they can resume training sooner. Athletes can better maintain their competitiveness with less downtime.

Key growth factors are necessary for fast, effective recovery and tissue healing. At Sovereign Laboratories, we understand that cellular repair cannot take place without growth factors, and our Colostrum-LD® is certified to contain at least 1.5% growth factors, including IGF-1 (insulin-like growth factor), GH (growth hormone), TGF-α and TGF-β (transforming growth factors), FGF (fibroblast growth factor), PDGF (platelet-derived growth factor) and EGF (epithelial growth factor). These growth factors, alone and in tandem, assist in the repair of damaged cells and the regeneration of new cells, which accelerates the healing process.

Bovine colostrum is an excellent and abundant source of growth factors, making Colostrum-LD® the ideal supplement. With less pain, you’ll be more likely to exercise and stay motivated in your fitness goals.

3. Colostrum has been shown to help athletes fight off infection.

Following intense physical activity, an athlete’s body will temporarily shut down the immune process to ensure all of its energy can be used to speed up the recovery process. The body’s normal production of T-cells and natural-killer (NK) cells, which defend against infection, are suppressed. So when this happens, an athlete becomes more susceptible to infection, particularly upper respiratory infections caused by bacteria and viruses. Typically, the immune process shuts down for roughly two hours after extreme physical activity, but when an athlete is in training, they are consistently immune-compromised.

In many cases, athletes who frequently work out at public gyms have a greater risk of infection than those who have an in-home gym or workout in nature. To better understand the infection dangers that are present at an average gym, consider the following data related to the cleanliness at an average fitness facility provided by exercise equipment reviews provider FitRated.com:

· Free weights have an average of 362 times more bacteria than a toilet.

· A treadmill has an average of 74 times more bacteria than a water faucet.

· An exercise bike has an average of 39 times more bacteria than a plastic cafeteria tray.

Clearly, not everyone has their own gym and harsh weather conditions may prevent you from working out outdoors, but with colostrum, you can help minimize infection risks of public spaces. Colostrum has been shown in clinical trials to stop the immune process shutdown that takes place after intense physical activity. Colostrum also contains a broad array of immune factors which provide broad-spectrum support against pathogens. These include proline-rich polypeptides (PRPs), lactoferrin, lactoperoxidase, interleukins, interferons (IFNs), immunoglobulins, and antibodies against specific pathogens.

Every batch of Colostrum-LD® is certified to contain a minimum of 25-30% immunoglobulins, 1.5% lactoferrin, and 3.5-5% PRPs. This high concentration of immune factors essentially terminates the effect of the immune system shutdown associated with heavy exercise. Moreover, Colostrum-LD® and the concentrated oral PRP sprays from Sovereign Laboratories provide immune support beyond the gym. Whether it’s the workplace during cold and flu season, or family gatherings, or child daycare and school settings, Colostrum-LD®, Viralox® and Colostrum-IC™ equip you to avoid infections and stay healthy.

4. Colostrum can help athletes increase lean muscle mass.

In addition to helping athletes reduce the amount of time it takes to recover after a workout, colostrum empowers athletes to perform repetitive physical activity longer and with less pain. It even has been shown to help athletes build lean muscle mass, making it a great choice for those who want to make the most of their workout routine. Colostrum has been shown to help athletes increase lean muscle mass better than milk whey supplementation.

The Center for Nutritional Research reported a study conducted by Dr. Jose Antonio of the Sports Science Lab at the University of Delaware showed colostrum supplementation delivered a significant increase in lean muscle. This study also revealed milk whey supplementation could not provide athletes with the ability to boost their lean muscle in the same way as colostrum.

Anyone looking to increase lean muscle mass and improve body mass index should consider colostrum supplementation. Individuals who already supplement with milk whey products are advised not to add Colostrum-LD® to their protein drinks. If colostrum is taken with protein, the stomach will digest it and render the components inactive. Sovereign Laboratories recommends that Colostrum-LD® be consumed on an empty stomach, either before a meal or two hours after a meal. One to two tablespoons twice daily is recommended for benefits related to athletic performance (and anti-aging). Furthermore, colostrum should not be added to a hot beverage, such as coffee, as the heat will destroy the growth factors.

5. Colostrum offers a safe, effective, affordable, and legal supplement for enhancing athletic performance.

Don’t break your budget only to purchase nutritional supplements that may not help boost your athletic performance. And, don’t forget that colostrum is a legal, performance-enhancing supplement without the health risks of either synthetic growth hormone or unproven “natural” supplements. Professional and amateur athletes around the globe utilize the colostrum products from Sovereign Laboratories. With 24 years of research behind our products, we take immense pride in our product line. Colostrum-LD® adheres to the gold standard for colostrum collection and processing.

Unlike other supplements, Colostrum-LD® utilizes a liposomal delivery (LD) system for optimal effectiveness. This system of lipid-encapsulation enables Colostrum-LD® to readily dissolve in liquids, circulate throughout the body, and remain bioavailable at the cellular level. Colostrum-LD® is up to four times more effective than other colostrum products without liposomal delivery.