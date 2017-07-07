5 Reasons Why You Should Go to Seychelles and What You Can Do

Go online and search for images of Seychelles and it is incredibly hard not to drool. Why? Imagine the best version of a dreamy tropical holiday that your mind can conjure and Seychelles makes it all a reality.

Yes. It is that amazing. Nature certainly did not hold back when it endowed the island with pleasant gifts!

Just off the coast of Eastern Africa, Seychelles is lapped by the Indian Ocean. It is composed of 115 islands, each with its own unique appeal and charm. Until the late 18th century, Seychelles has been uninhabited but through the years, it has been influenced by the French, British, African, Indian, Chinese, and Arabs. It goes without saying that the culture mix creates an explosive experience for travelers wishing to sink their feet deep into this lovely island.

It is also a luxury hotspot: five-star resorts with white-sand beachfronts, slick restaurants, and posh hotels everywhere. But you do not have to be a millionaire to enjoy it.

For one, our accommodation in Seychelles was provided by Seyvillas; actually, they arranged everything for us - transfers, hotels, even the lovely boat tours and island hopping excursions. It was amazing!

In Mahe, we stayed at the Hanneman Holiday Residence in a nice serviced apartment near the stunning Beau Vallon Bay and only a few minutes ride to the ferry port. Meanwhile, in Praslin, the Le Duc Hotel was our home, a boutique hotel located in the beautiful Curieuse Bay.

But there are many other reasons why Seychelles delights and endlessly enchants. Below are some of the best, and really, these are only the beginning!

1. It is beach-lover’s dream.

Having one splendid beach on an island makes it great, but in Seychelles, the list of awesome beaches just seems never ending. It is the biggest attraction of the island and there is one to hit at every turn. Long stretches of sandy beach, clear and crisp waters, and lush palms and boulders to complete the picture.

You are really spoiled for choice here. The best ones include the Beau Vallon, Anse Lazio, Baie Lazare, and Anse Source d'Argent. The most popular is the Beau Vallon. It is family-friendly and has plenty of tourist facilities.

Meanwhile, Anse Lazio is picture-perfect with its lovely waters and thick fringe of palms. It is a great site to go snorkeling, too. For Baie Lazare, it is a small curved bay with a forest as its backdrop - no way it cannot be stunning! Finally, in La Digue, you find Anse Source d'Argent, a small but perfectly-formed beach with few facilities but enchanting pink sand that you should definitely not miss!

2. Underwater is as beautiful as above it!

There are six marine national parks in Seychelles. What more do you need to tell you that this is an awesome place for enjoying underwater beauty and wonders? It is as picturesque as the splendid beaches and you can snorkel and dive the entire day and not get tired of it. It does not hurt that there are gorgeous snorkeling and diving sites everywhere on the island, too!

The array of tropical fish that you will encounter is dizzying. It is hard not to feel like a child as you get excited swimming among the puffer fish, hawksbill turtles, whale sharks, and sting rays. The corals are colorful and electric, too! It is no less than an alluring underwater garden.

Undoubtedly, diving and snorkeling are the most popular activities in the Seychelles. The variety of environments underwater is nice. There are shipwrecks, canyons, granite outcrops, and shallow shelves. The water is warm, it is clear, and life is everywhere!

3. Island hopping takes a new meaning.

As mentioned, there are 115 islands in the Seychelles. For sure, one of these will be the perfect one for you. Explore them via boat tours and excursions and fill your eyes with so much wonder.

There is so much to see it is difficult to decide where to start. Curieuse Island is always a winner - home to hundreds of giant tortoises. They are truly amazing creatures and it is humbling to see them roam free on the island. Also, more turtles can be seen on Cousin Island. It is a protected nature reserve. If you are lucky, you may even find nesting turtles, as well as birds! Sister Island is equally gorgeous. It has beaches on both sides that will fulfill all your beach bum fantasies.

Of course, no island hopping experience is complete without snorkeling. There are many sites for you to enjoy such as Avemaria Island, Felicite Island, and Coco Island. You can have a full day snorkeling and not be done, contact Praslin Boat Tours to arrange the island hopping for you!

4. It is 'The Galapagos of the Indian Ocean' for a reason!

The Seychelles harbors a wealth of wildlife. It is largely protected by various conservation programs because it is home to unique flora and fauna. The Seychelles has over 2,000 species of plants, 1,000 species of fish, and the largest population of Aldabra giant tortoises in the world. It is every bit impressive!

On the smaller island of Praslin, you will find the gorgeous Vallee de Mai. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it is a nature reserve where you can see the rare coco de mer palm. It is also a great spot for bird watching where you can find black parrots and blue pigeons, and also some blue geckos. They are unique to the island and live in the forest.

Another spectacular national park is the Morne Seychellois National Park. Located on Mahe Island, it has a lot of trails to indulge your outdoor whims and the coco de mer palm also grows here, as well as the carnivorous pitcher plant! There is a nice viewpoint over Port Victoria, too.

5. Fall in love with the culture.

Seychelles features a mixed heritage, which gives travelers a lot to love. The easiest to fall for is probably the Creole cuisine. Think spicy grilled octopus in a chili and garlic sauce, fresh fish baked in banana leaves, and deliciously thick seafood curries and rice. These are what dreams are made of!

For drinks, there is a local Bavarian-style brew called Seybew. It is a light and refreshing drink ideal for the hot days by the beach! The island also produces its own dark rum called Takamaka, a local favorite that you have to try.