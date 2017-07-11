5 Reasons Why Your Brand is Struggling on Social Media

Social media advertising is a relatively new concept in marketing, so it makes sense that some brands are having trouble establishing a strong presence online. From struggling to keep up with current trends to failing to spark interest in your material, there are many factors that can limit your social media marketing potential.

Here are 5 reasons why your brand might be struggling on social media.

Underestimating Social Media

One of the main reasons brands struggle on social media is because they approach social media just as they approach more traditional forms of advertising. This is a mistake because sometimes traditional ad campaigns simply do not work on social media platforms. Accordingly, it’s important to recognize and appreciate what separates social media from other advertising styles.

Interactivity is an edge that social media has over traditional advertising like TV or print. This edge, however, is often also a hurdle for many advertisers. Unlike television campaigns, social media campaigns need to generate user participation in order to be truly successful. Retweets, reposts, tags, groups and communities, and pins don’t exist in traditional advertising.

To take full advantage of the reach of many social media platforms – Instagram, for instance, has over 700 million users – it’s important that you use interactivity to its fullest potential. By underestimating social media and treating it like more static forms of advertising, you limit your own strategy.

Underestimating Your Audience

Social media consists of many young adults and adolescents that are often too savvy for conventional advertising techniques. Without the appearance of authenticity, many young people simply are not interested in what you have to say. Therefore, advertising on social media presents an interesting predicament: how do you advertise to people who do not like being marketed to, especially when considering the importance of user interactivity?

In a recent poll, 74% of respondents objected to social media advertising in a recent survey, and, of those, 56% indicated they would cease using social media altogether to get away from ads. That is, people do not go onto social media for promotional material; instead, they browse it for updates from friends and family and to read about important or odd news. It’s important, then, to understand what your intended audience wants to read about and interact with while browsing their social media and adapting your messaging accordingly. Instead of obviously promotional posts, consider creating tutorials and other relevant content to draw readers in.

Underestimating the Process

As discussed, people do not use social media to look at ads. For that reason, you must respect the process of generating effective material. It’s not always effective to simply post your existing flyers and other advertisements on social media – instead, you need to put the time in to optimize your posts for the platform.

Social media branding needs to be attention-grabbing, shareable, and have the potential to go viral; the best social media marketers understand how to accomplish this. Don’t be hesitant to ask for shares, retweets, or subscriptions. Make sure you understand search engine optimization and that you’re represented on multiple social media platforms.

Lastly, make sure you’re aware of how to reach your audience. Recently, it was found that mobile advertising revenue accounted for 86% of total Twitter advertising revenue, so if your posts aren’t optimized for mobile, you’re missing out on a huge chunk of your audience.

Overestimating Your Staff

Approaches and strategies for do-it-yourself social media marketing can be found all over the Internet. Nonetheless, for larger branding campaigns especially, it’s good to have dedicated social media managers on your staff.

Social media is widespread and, consequently, can be difficult to manage on top of normal day-to-day work activities. Social media managers are dedicated staff members that are proficient in handling multiple accounts on multiple platforms. Having experienced professionals on your team will set you apart from the competition, as you will save time and money compared to those who try to manage it all on their own.

Moreover, it’s important to have a diverse social media staff. Despite a predominantly younger social media audience, more and more older users are finding their way to social media each year. Currently, 62% of individuals that use the Internet aged 65+ have a Facebook account and that number is expected to continue increasing. If your entire social media marketing team is made up of people under 30, you’ll neglect a significant portion of your viewership.

Underestimating the Costs

Social media is growing and, accordingly, social media advertising budgets are growing as well. It’s expected that the average advertising budget for social media will increase to 21.4% of advertising expenditures over the next five years.

As such, you should not hesitate to consider expanding your social media budget if you find yourself running into problems with branding. Everything mentioned in this article involves money in addition to time and effort, but the potential reward for approaching social media marketing properly is exponential in comparison.