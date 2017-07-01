5 Reasons Why Your Business Should Be On The Cloud

Smart businesses use Customer Relationship Management (CRM). Customer Relationship Management allows them to manage customer relationships and the data associated with them.

However, one problem businesses new to CRM face is choosing a CRM system. This is as there are two options to consider: on-site systems or cloud-based systems.

If you’re looking to join the CRM team but can’t seem to make up your mind, take a quick look at the 5 benefits your company stands to gain by adopting cloud-based CRM.

1. Easy Installation and Fast Deployment

Technically you don’t need to install anything. All you need is internet connection. Then you sign in and use. Simple. According to Salesforce, customers who opt for their cloud-based CRM are up and running 70% faster than on-premise competitors. Research by Inside CRM found that 55% of cloud-based CRM users claim ease of use.

Also, product enhancements and upgrades can be done right away and cloud CRM applications can be configured/ reconfigured quickly.

2. Saves You Lots of Money

With Cloud-based CRM, service is on demand with a ‘pay as you go billing system’. Therefore, your company will spend less on IT infrastructure budget. There is no need for a fixed, “physical” IT infrastructure and network. Absolutely no requirement for expensive servers or server operating system software, SQL licenses, anti-virus software or specialist backup software.

Maintenance is also minimal, leaving your entire sales force with more time for lead generation and related selling activities.

Cloud-based CRM is cheaper than on-site CRM which is expensive to install and maintain. Why not save some money?

3. Round The Clock Access to Data

Having data on on-site servers can be a drag when your sales and marketing team need quick access to information to make better real-time decisions than your competition.

With cloud-based CRM, you have an edge. Your marketing and sales team will have fast access to information about where the customer is on the purchase cycle, product inventories and customer segmentation from any device, anytime and anywhere.

A study by Nucleus Research found that mobile access to a CRM increases sales force productivity by an average of 14.6% with a further 3 in 10 mobile CRM users reporting productivity improvement by more than 20%.

Access to real time CRM data will help speed up decision making and lead to improvement in ROI for your business.

4. Revenue Increase

According to a recent study by CSO Insights, salespeople spend only 25-30% of their time selling. The rest is spent on administrative work like qualifying leads, forecasting, routing leads, and researching. Now, this is a problem. But with cloud-based CRM, your sales team will have a 360 degree view of a customer. This will enable them track interactions and act on opportunities to engage customers throughout the sales cycle. This means more money for your business.

5. Security Safeguards

Cloud CRM providers take data center security seriously. Therefore, with cloud-based CRM your data is safe. Cloud-based CRM providers offer a arrange of security regulations that will allow you customize user roles, session timeouts, permission to access and much more. Also connections to the CRM servers are made using the latest security protocols. This establishes a highly secure, encrypted connection between the servers and the point of use. According to Gartner Analyst David Mitchell Smith, “most security breaches involve on-premises data center environments.

Conclusion