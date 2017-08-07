5 Reasons you should be using Instagram for your business

Instagram is by far my favourite social media platform.. ever! Since really learning how to use the platform, my business and life have totally taken off. There are so many reasons why Instagram is my favourite platform, but today, I wanted to share with you the top 5, and why you should be using the platform to leverage your business and connect with your ideal clients and customers!

People have short attention spans

This is a sad truth but it’s true!! The reason Instagram works so well, is because you deliver easily digestible information. Most people don’t want to commit to reading a long blog post or video when they don’t know you.. Time is precious. Instagram enables you to connect with your audience through small snippets of information. They can get a great insight into you and how you can help them, as well as what your brand and business stands for.

You’re hitting your audience at 2 levels

Oh yes.. because it’s not just about a pretty feed you also have insta stories. Instagram gives you the chance to connect with your audience on a ‘in the moment/unedited’ level where your audience can see behind the scenes. This is great for social proofing and building a real and genuine connection with your audience as they get to see you in your day to day life, you can take them into your home/office/business. This really helps build the Know Trust and Like Factor quicker than most platforms are able to offer.

Multiple ways to connect with your audience for FREE

From hashtags, to tags, to your feed, to engaging, to Instagram Stories to associated accounts, and more! Instagram gives you multiple ways of finding and engaging with your ideal audience! I don’t know any other platform that does it like this and without PAYING for it..

A picture says a thousand words..

They say actions speak louder than words but so do images! Instagram gives you the chance to get creative and express you and your business through imagery. Most of us connect feelings to images instantly. An image can entice someone to read more and learn more about you. When people look at your profile grid they can see 12 images and get an instant feel for your business and you in those images. If they are interested they will follow, if they aren’t, they won’t.

You won’t find a more friendly platform

Instagram is all about connecting! Self expression, interests, inspiration! That’s what people are on there for and you can feel it on Instagram. I have never found a more friendly platform where people genuinely engage with one another and are there to look for inspiration, connections and help. So it's the perfect place to be when you have the answer to their problems, right?

There are many more but these are my top 5 reasons you should be using instagram for your business. Since focusing on Instagram and my Facebook group as my only platforms, my business really took off and I now have over 12,000 followers on Instagram, a Facebook group (and list) of over 1,800 engaged members and a 1-1 coaching practice that is consistently full. My clients have gone on to do the same - no Facebook Ads needed! So the proof is in the pudding!

If you would like to learn more about using instagram for your business, you can access the first of 5 free video trainings for this in my Facebook group here.

Or if you are really looking to grow your business, refine your brand and attract clients and customers, all while using Instagram, then click here to learn more about my Mastermind Programme, where we will be doing all of that (and more!), and you’ll come away an Instagram marketing guru.

Happy Instagramming!!

Kirsty Carden