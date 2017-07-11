5 Reasons You Should Start Using Manuka Honey

Raise your hand if you have ever heard of the magic golden liquid that is Manuka Honey? If you follow Kourtney Kardashian, or Gwyneth Paltrow, you are sure to have been subjected to a Manuka reference or two. I had heard of Manuka, but had little interest until a good friend gifted me a jar of Comvita’s Manuka Honey. The bottle was not as cute as the little clear bear I was used too, and the lofty price tag was equally as confusing. At first the skeptic in me took over so I did a little research and here are a few things I found out:

It is produced specifically in New Zealand by bees that pollinate the native Manuka bush and has been used by the Maori community for centuries . Advocates of Manuka swear by its anti-bacterial and healing properties, which are proven, and vast. It is known as an energy booster, assistant in digestion, and skin enhancement. The higher the UMF score, the better the honey. The UMF (Unique Manuka Factor) scores the honey on purity, quality, and authenticity. 10+ is said to be the best! It is actually testing for three signature compounds that indicate authentic Manuka. Learn a little more here if you are interested! You will pay more for a higher UMF score, and the real stuff comes from New Zealand! Cheaper imitations are likely to be less effective.

All in all after my research I was pretty blown away by the health benefits of Manuka honey. (1) After different uses I was easily convinced as to why I needed to continue using this golden elixir. A little bit goes a long way, so you easily get your moneys worth, and your body will thank you! Below are some of the top recommended Manuka honey uses:

Skin Care: Everything you read about Manuka will talk about the healing and antimicrobial properties. Manuka can be used as a spot treatment, or even a DIY face-mask. Mix it with a tablespoon of brown sugar or coffee grounds for a perfect exfoliating scrub that will leave your face feeling soft and vibrant. Digestion Support: Manuka honey benefits digestive health by reducing reflux, and balancing your digestive system. 1-2 tablespoons daily ingested by mouth is recommended for a quick serving, or try adding it to a bagel or yogurt for breakfast! Healing Properties: The healing properties of Manuka have been a reason why this honey is used to dress wounds. Its rich anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties have been shown to be effective in improving healing. Allergies: Taking Manuka on a regular basis can decrease your need for allergy medication and your susceptibility to seasonal allergies.(2) Health Booster and Sleep Aid: Manuka is full of nutrients, so it is no surprise that it benefits your energy and overall health. Along with this it promotes deep and restful sleep while helping to release melatonin in to the brain! Add some to your tea before bed!