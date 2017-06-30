5 Reasons You Should Travel With Your Baby

"You're going to Europe with the baby?!" "Why don't you just go somewhere closer? Or leave the baby with your parents!” These are the typical responses my husband and I receive when we tell our friends we're headed out of the country. At just shy of 9 months our son has already covered 10,000 miles and counting. There's just something about that café culture in Europe or the beautiful waters of the Mediterranean that begs us to visit...even with our baby. The reality is, you don’t need to stop traveling just because you have a baby. Traveling can still be enjoyed and while he or she will grow up and not remember it, you will, and the pictures and memories that you will aquire are priceless.

Here are my top 5 reasons why you should travel with your baby.

1. It is easier than you think

A quick search for a packing list on pinterest will have you believing you need to whip out that Mary Poppins bag and bring along every possible item you would conceivably need and that’s exactly what we did for our first trip. When our son was 6 weeks old, we took our first road trip across 4 states. We literally packed everything from his pack and play to the tub for bathing him. That was the last time we ever packed like that, and if anything, we seem to be getting more efficient. Diapers and wipes can be bought at your destination, a lightweight umbrella stroller is helpful but your baby is lightweight too and wearing them is just as easy if not easier. Additionally, these days you don’t have to sacrifice the comforts of home while away. Long gone are the days of being restricted to a small hotel room with nothing but the bathroom sink to wash your babys clothes in. Agencies like AirBnB, and VRBO have made it easier for you to afford an apartment style residence so that you and your baby can be comfortable. Cribs or pack and plays can be requested, and if you’re willing to splurge, high end hotels offer a multitude of amenties for children. When I told my husband I wanted to stay at the four seasons, it wasn’t for the deluxe room with private terrace overlooking the park… it was because they offer items to childproof your room, complimentary diapers, pacifiers, bottle warmers and strollers!

2. It can help foster brain development

Research has shown that a baby’s brain doubles in size in the first year alone. Activities during this time are focused to stimulate their senses. Use the world as your living sensory play to introduce baby to new sights and sounds. Why not check out Park Guell and watch as your baby takes in all the colors and textures of the art? Delight in the happiness and curiosity of their mind as they hear the intonation of different languages from around the world.

3. It humbles you

You’ll quickly learn that a lot of places are not very baby friendly. Some restaurants may be cramped and “changing table” becomes a lose term for the park bench, bathroom, or your very own stroller. You’ll learn to adjust your expectations and make the most of each situation. You may have a whole itinerary planned out of places to see but get to 2 or 3 of them and that’s ok. In some ways being with a baby helps you not to rush through your vacation and spend a little extra time admiring your surroundings. We’ve never sat and had a picnic at the Luxemburg Gardens in Paris, France albeit we’ve been several times so when we took our son to Paris for the first time we finally got around to it. It was a magical view for a picnic while our little one got out some of his extra energy and enjoyed the breeze. And hey, why not squeeze in a quick diaper change before getting back to sightseeing?

It’s also incredibly humbling to see the kindness of strangers. Contrary to popular belief people are generally not annoyed when you walk into their restaurant with your baby but rather take pleasure in rattling something or making silly faces for the sake of a smile. You may be struggling with your suitcase and someone will offer assistance or perhaps your stroller got stuck on one of the cobblestones as ours did when visiting the alfama district of Lisbon (note to self and others- wear your baby next time!) and someone will inevitably come from nowhere to pick it up and move it.

4. Its free!

There are not very many things in life that are free but traveling with a baby is one of them and as the old adage goes, the best things in life are free. Perhaps the biggest expense savings is the airline ticket. Children under the age of 2 can travel domestically for free if you seat your child on your lap. (Unfortunately for international travel it is not free but it is significantly reduced to roughly 10% of your ticket cost.) Airlines also allow you your stroller and car seat for no fee. If you are a nursing mama and wish to take your breast pump with you, most airlines counts the pump as medical equipment and therefore it will not take away from your baggage or carry on allowance. And, once you get to your destination? Museums, attractions and tours generally have free admission for babies.

5. It’s a unique and special adventure