Dominique Mack, Contributor Writer| Counselor| Advocate| Food Enthusiast| DIY Diva

5 Recipes You Have To Make This 4th of July

07/03/2017 01:45 pm ET

Everybody is firing up the grill and getting ready to throw down for a banging 4th of July celebration. We already know you have the fireworks on deck too. But, what if we shared with you the perfect way to set off your Independence Day?! McCormick seasoning. Yes, that’s right McCormick the global leader in flavor. McCormick has partnered with tons of influencers to showcase their amazing spices, seasoning mixes and condiments. Check out 5 of the most delicious and inspiring recipe round ups for the 4th.

  1. Grilled Berry Feta Chicken Salad with a Sweet Chipotle Dressing
The Recipe Critic

2. Grilled Honey Lime Salmon with Mango Avocado Salsa

Crème de la Crumb

3. A Skewer Soirée for Fourth of July

Camille Styles

4. Red, White, and Blue Star Cookies

Averie Cooks

5. From Scratch Watermelon Cake

I AM Baker

Dominique Mack(@just_dmack) is a writer, counselor, and advocate who hails from Brunswick, Georgia. She's passionate about people, food, and balling on a budget but, not necessarily in that order. She writes often on dominiquemack.com sharing her unapologetic wisdom, recipe tips, and DIY hits and misses.

